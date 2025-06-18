Love Island USA Season 7: Why Did Jeremiah Say Sorry to Huda? Fans React to Apology in Episode 13

Love Island USA season 7 has made its way to the digital screens, and the fans have been witnessing drama, romance, and tears since the beginning of the show. In Monday’s episode of the reality show, the audience witnessed some emotional moments and intense tension between Jeremiah and Huda.

The latter broke down after Jeremiah went on to be paired up with one of the bombshell islanders, Iris.

Advertisement

The major twist was announced by the host, Ariana Madix, who revealed that according to the fan votes, they wanted Jeremiah to be paired up with Iris while throwing Huda off in the dumping zone.

Why was Jeremiah apologizing to Huda on Love Island USA episode 13?

Jeremiah and Huda have had a strong connection since the beginning of the new season. While the fans want to see more of Jeremiah with Iris, he feels otherwise. Huda had an emotional outburst following the intense vote-out.

She felt more agitated with Jeremiah’s behavior and went on to confront him for not checking up on her while she was crying. As the episode progressed, Jeremiah asked his former partner if they could talk privately.

He explained to Huda that he froze in the moment and went on to apologize for not being there for her.

Huda, however, went on to call him selfish and called out his actions, claiming that he played the victim. As the argument escalated, Huda stood up for herself.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the audience had some wild reactions to the heat-filled moments of the episode.

Fans react to Jeremiah and Huda’s intense moments

As for the fans, they took to their social media platforms to react to Jeremiah and Huda’s confrontation. One user wrote, "Jeremiah is actually a pos and an actor though…. like how are you not gonna check on “your girl” that you’re sooooo into and then not even offer to sleep outside or elsewhere with her if she was really all that for you? the jig is up."

Another fan shared, "Huda and Jeremiah were having a manipulation-off because why are you smiling while apologizing to her and huda why your whole speech textbook manipulation?”

Love Island USA is available to stream on Peacock.

ALSO READ: Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 10: THIS Islander Got Dumped Amid Surprise Coupling of New Bombshells