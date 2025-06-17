Bou Buttu Bhuta India Box Office: Odia horror-thriller starring Babushaan Mohanty emerges a blockbuster with weekdays collections double of opening day

Babushaan Mohanty led Bou Buttu Bhuta has emerged a huge blockbuster. The horror-thriller movie from the Odia industry is gearing to emerge one of the industry's highest grossing movies, going by the incredible trend that it is observing. The movie opened to a number of around Rs 40 lakh net on opening Thursday and tripled the opening day on Sunday. The biggest surprise of the movie came on Monday when the movie dropped by less than 20 percent from Sunday.

The movie netted Rs 1.05 crore on Monday and it is expected to bring Rs 1 crore on Tuesday, to take the cume to over Rs 5 crore. The week 1 will end with the movie standing at a handsome Rs 7 crore.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Bou Buttu Bhuta Are As Under

Day India Net Collections Thursday Rs 40 lakh Friday Rs 45 lakh Saturday Rs 1 crore Sunday Rs 1.25 crore Monday Rs 1.05 crore Tuesday Rs 1 crore

In all probability, Bou Buttu Bhuta shall pack a bigger second weekend than the opening weekend. With glowing reviews, it is expected that the movie will be dubbed in multiple languages in the weeks to follow.

Bou Buttu Bhuta is facing competition from the Hindi title Housefull 5. However, both movies have a very separate audience. This week, it will have another biggie, Sitaare Zameen Par, competing with it. However, as earlier stated, both movies are meant for different set of audiences.

It is heartening to see films from different states breaking out, to take the standard of their respective industries to the next level. The industries in South India are pretty established but the Gujarati Film Industry, Odia Film Industry and other industries in North India are still to make it big on a pan-India level.

Babushaan Mohanty's Bou Buttu Bhuta has taken the first big step for the Odia industry and more films should follow. Other regional movie industries should take note and work towards making high concept movies that appeal to the wide audience.

