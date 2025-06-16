Super Bowl champ Reggie Bush reveals how strength training and smart eating help him cope with body shaped by 11 brutal NFL seasons

After an electric career that left defenders in the dust and fans breathless, Reggie Bush is still running—just no longer from linebackers. For Bush, staying fit post-retirement isn’t about chasing defenders, it’s about managing daily pain and staying strong enough to keep up with life.

Now 40, the former Heisman winner and Super Bowl champion maintains a punishing fitness routine to offset the damage from an 11-year NFL career that left his body in constant need of maintenance. Find out what he said here.

From career-threatening injuries to new workout routines

Bush’s early NFL years were marred by brutal knee injuries. A torn PCL in his second season, followed by medial meniscus damage and microfracture surgery, left him with a left knee “bone-on-bone” by year four. Doctors predicted he’d last only three more seasons—but he played 11.

“I still get swelling,” Bush told GQ, “but I’ve learned how to manage it.” Bush’s workout routine now revolves around injury management, not competition. Five days a week, he hits the gym focusing on sprints, treadmill runs, and intense core work. The goal isn’t speed anymore—it’s longevity.

Recovery begins and ends at the table

Nutrition is equally central to Bush’s post-football health. His refrigerator contains only water, and he takes a daily mix of vitamins including D and K. Mornings start with eggs, avocado, and fruit. Dinner? That’s in his wife Lilit Avagyan’s hands.

A former professional dancer, she handles meals for their family of five and is, according to Bush, “an amazing chef.” Her bayou seafood pasta is his all-time favorite, and yes, he still indulges in grits and the occasional In-N-Out run.

Bush is still an athlete at heart

Bush has found a competitive outlet in golf, a sport he picked up late in his career. Training now revolves around the swing, balance, and rotational strength. “Golf has given me that opportunity to still be an athlete, compete, work out,” he said. He also tailors his workouts to support the sport, stating that he does “a lot of golf-specific turns, twists, stretches, swings.”

Though the hits have stopped, Bush’s grind hasn’t.

