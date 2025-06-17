'Love each other...': Did KATSEYE's Manon reveal her BF? Fans compare HYBE group's freedom against K-pop stars

KATSEYE's Manon is beloved for her sweet and friendly demeanor. Despite her hectic schedule, she often makes time to unwind and have fun with her friends. Her close bond with them sparked rumors that she was romantically involved with one of them.

However, Manon recently put the speculation to rest by openly discussing her boyfriend on social media. Fans were taken aback by her boldness, comparing the group's freedom to express themselves with that of K-pop idols.

KATSEYE's Manon introduced a guy as her boyfriend on social media

A video featuring KATSEYE member Manon has been making the rounds on TikTok, gaining subsequent traction. In the clip, the HYBE global group member greeted her audience with "Hi guys, I'm here with my boyfriend," prompting the man beside her to respond with a "hi mammas".

The introduction might have taken fans aback at first, but as the video progressed, they got the actual purpose behind Manon posting it.

The two also shared a friendly hug and simulated a kiss without actually touching lips. Manon followed up with, "We just really love each other so much." According to fans, the scene was clearly a skit, and its lighthearted nature struck a chord, with many finding it amusing.

Check out fan reactions to Manon's boyfriend skit

Fans were convinced that "it's obviously a joke." The part of the video that absolutely gave it away was when the duo burst out laughing along with a few others present in the room at the end of the video. Some fans found it hilarious and lauded her for her sense of humor.

They even jokingly said, "She's creating her own scandal atm everyone let her be! Damn this girl, I can't." Some people couldn't help but question how the Gnarly singer felt comfortable labeling the guy as her boyfriend, even if it wasn't true.

They pointed out that artists usually face intense scrutiny over even baseless rumors, yet she was seemingly creating one herself. This led to discussions about how K-pop idols might envy the freedom that global group members like Manon seem to enjoy.

Even K-pop stars under the same company as KATSEYE would likely think twice before emulating Manon's bold move, given the potential backlash they would face.

