Why Are Simone Ashley’s Fans Disappointed With F1: The Movie? Director Addresses Chatter

The Bridgerton star Simone Ashley is set to share the screen space with Brad Pitt in the upcoming F1: The Movie. While the Joseph Kosinski directorial is one of the most looked-forward-to films this year, the fans of the actress are upset and calling out the makers.

According to the media reports, the majority of Ashley’s scenes have been edited from the final cut, making her fans believe that the actress would only appear as a cameo.

Following the online heat over his upcoming directorial, Kosinski has addressed the issue.

Fans react to Simone Ashley’s scenes being edited in F1’s final cut

Amid the news of Simone Ashley’s screen time being reduced in F1: The Movie, fans expressed their disappointment. One of the users mentioned on their TikTok that the actress’s “role has been reduced down to almost just a cameo.”

Another user went on to comment, "Thanks for the heads-up. I was literally only going to watch it for her lol. Will be skipping.”

A third fan also shared, "Was wondering where she was in the new trailers for this.”

Meanwhile, previously in an interview with Deadline, Ashley went on to call F1, a Brad Pitt and Damson Idris film. She, however, claimed to have fun filming alongside the actor, especially at the Grand Prix.

Simone revealed to the media portal, “It’s been a long time, and you know, it’s Damson and Brad’s movie. I’m just so grateful that I can be part of it, and yeah, we’ve toured with the Grand Prix. We were filming at the real races.”

She added, “Just grateful I got to be part of it. I mean, it’s a Brad Pitt movie. [It’s] kind of awesome.”

Director addresses backlash over Simone Ashley’s reduced screen time

Ahead of F1’s big release, the director, Joseph Kosinski, addressed the speculations of Simone Ashley’s scenes being cut from the film. While in a conversation with People Magazine, he claimed, “It happens on every film, where you have to shoot more than you can use.”

The filmmaker further added, “There were two or three storylines that ultimately didn’t make it into the final cut.”

F1: The Movie releases on June 27.

