BTS’ V gains 864K Instagram followers, Jungkook earns 200K on TikTok post discharge, fans ‘not surprised’ by popularity

Just days after their return from mandatory military service, BTS’ V and Jungkook are already proving their unstoppable global influence. While fans were celebrating their long-awaited return, the two idols began making headlines. They dominated social media platforms with overwhelming numbers, despite not releasing any new music or content yet.

V becomes most-followed K-pop male idol on Instagram

Kim Taehyung, better known by his stage name V, was officially discharged from military service on June 10, 2025. He served as a sergeant in the Special Duty Team (SDT) under the 2nd Corps Military Police in Chuncheon. Just six days later, on June 16, he made history online.

According to updated figures, V gained 864,000 new followers on Instagram in a single week, pushing his follower count to 67.7 million. This staggering milestone has crowned him as the most-followed K-pop act on the platform this week. Fans around the world praised V’s sustained influence and public appeal even after nearly 18 months out of the spotlight.

Jungkook reigns over TikTok and YouTube

While Taehyung rules Instagram, fellow BTS member Jungkook is proving to be an undeniable force on other platforms. He doesn’t operate a personal Instagram account and only manages one for his dog Bam. Since his discharge on June 11, the golden maknae’s popularity has skyrocketed again, particularly on TikTok and YouTube.

He gained over 200,000 new followers on TikTok within days of returning to civilian life. As of now, his account boasts an impressive 21.7 million followers. This makes him one of the most-followed Korean solo acts on the platform.

But the buzz doesn’t stop there. Jungkook’s YouTube content has seen a major spike in daily views, reaching over 3.1 million. Netizens and fans alike were quick to note that this number surpasses many active idol groups.

Military service recap

V enlisted on December 11, 2023, and served his term in one of the most prestigious and physically demanding military units: the SDT. He completed his duties with distinction and left his post as a respected sergeant.

Jungkook entered service one day later on December 12, 2023, enlisting alongside fellow member Jimin under the ‘companion enlistment program’. The pair served together in the 5th Infantry Division. Now that both members have completed their duties, anticipation is building for what lies ahead.

Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and V are already discharged and SUGA is set to complete his alternative service on June 21. BIGHIT MUSIC has yet to announce specific comeback plans for BTS as a full group. Whether it’s individual activities or a long-anticipated OT7 comeback, one thing is certain: BTS is returning to an industry that missed them dearly, and the fans are ready to welcome them back with open arms.

