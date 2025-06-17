Kajol-Ajay Devgn's Mumbai Bungalow: 9 photos that give glimpse into Nysa's bedroom, cozy corners and private screening room

Famous celeb couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn are among the most successful names in the industry, who have achieved numerous milestones in their professional journey over the years. They are also among the bankable actors who lead a luxurious life, and their elegant abode reflects their lavish lifestyle. From cosy corners to vast spaces, the interiors of their Mumbai bungalows are something one shouldn't miss at all.

Kajol-Ajay Devgn's Mumbai Bungalow

Living Room

The living room is one of the important spaces of a home. Kajol and Ajay Devgn's spacious and classy living room is beautifully designed with a grey and white theme. The room has neutral colored sofas and beautiful rugs. What makes it cozy is the mix of soft cushions, warm lighting and big windows which allow the breeze to pass. The Devgn family spends most of their time in this living room, and their pictures are proof.

Dining Area

The dinner area of their humble abode is adjacent to their living room. The dining space is big, allowing numerous people to dine together. This also helps in family bonding. Here, a long wooden table with comfortable chairs around it is placed. The table setting is simple and beautiful. The lighting here is warm and cosy.

Private Screening Room

One of the most amazing parts of their bungalow is the private screening room. The screen here is so big that it gives a feel of a mini theatre with perfect lights, sound system and seating arrangements.

Nysa's Bedroom

Nysa Devgn, Kajol and Ajay's daughter, has her own stylish and personal space in the house. Here, a corner of her bedroom is visible, which has big windows. The pastel color curtains match the interiors.

Makeup Room

Kajol's classy makeup room is indeed one that all girls dream of. With warm lights, big mirrors and a space to get ready, it is a must in every actor's house.

Staircase

The bungalow has a beautifully designed wooden staircase where Kajol often clicks pictures for her Instagram.

Balcony

Their bungalow has a big balcony where Kajol often conducts her photoshoots.

Cozy corner

The lavish abode also has a cozy corner for them to relax in peace or enjoy their evening tea.

Indeed, the actors have designed their home beautifully, which doesn't feel like a house but a home!

