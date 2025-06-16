Who is Anil Kumble’s wife Chetana Ramatheertha? Know her past struggles and love story

We all know Anil Kumble, a former India’s legendary spinner in the realm of cricket. However, only a few know about his personal life. It's wisely said that behind every successful man, there is a woman. In his case, it is his wife, Chetana Ramatheertha. They both share a unique chemistry that has kept their relationship sailing for more than 25 years. The all-time highest wicket-taker, Anil Kumble, shares snippets of his personal life on Instagram and lets admirers know more about the keeper of his heart.

In his expansive cricket career, Kumble has taken 956 wickets in 401 matches. Not to be surprised, the star cricketer was himself clean-bowled after sparks of love ignited between him and Chetana around the year 1998-1999.

How Did Chetana Ramatheertha and Anil Kumble Meet?

When the ace spinner met her, it was love at first sight. After a few interactions, they both became good friends and shared their respective sides of personal struggles. Chetana confessed about her troubled marriage and decided to part ways. Anil provided steadfast support and was a strong pillar during her separation and custody battle for her daughter, Aaruni. Despite being in love with Chetana right from the very beginning, he did not manipulate her decisions.

Anil Kumble and Chetana Ramatheertha’s Marriage

As a shy person, the cricketer rarely expressed his love or spoke about his personal life to the public. In 1998, Chetana, who was already married, got divorced and was trapped in another legal battle to win the custody of her daughter, Aaruni.

The case became complex, and in 1999, Anil Kumble decided to propose to Chetana and got married. He reportedly played a major role in winning the custody battle of his step-daughter. The Indian cricketer then adopted Aaruni, and the couple welcomed two more children, Svasti and Mayas, in the later years.

It was an overwhelming moment for Chetana, but she understood that Anil Kumble was a pure soul and hence trusted him. Initially, Anil faced backlash for dating a married woman, but he ignored all the negativity directed at him. It is quite evident whether on or off the pitch, nobody can intimidate or alter his decisions.

After being in a marriage alliance for more than 25 years, Anil and Chetana continue to live a happy life with their three children. The couple’s resilience, emotional strength, and loyalty are highly appreciated by the audience worldwide. Their relationship is solidified with mutual support, trust, and understanding. As they continue to nurture their family and embrace life’s experiences, they stand as a testament to the power of love despite complicated circumstances.