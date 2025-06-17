King: Shah Rukh Khan shoots jail sequence with 200 stuntmen, Siddharth Anand gets 3 international action experts

After the blockbuster success of Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the action genre with his upcoming movie, King. Reportedly, the megastar kick-started an action-packed sequence set against the backdrop of a prison.

As per a report in Mid Day, the actor began shooting for the jail sequence earlier this week at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai. Reportedly, the sequence is set in a foreign jail, where Shah Rukh Khan's character takes on a gang of baddies. The action-packed sequence will be crucial to the narrative, promising several seeti-maar moments.

Director Siddharth Anand has flown in three international action experts to choreograph this particular scene. Adding more details about the high-octane sequence, a source told the publication, "On June 15, the crowd portions were canned with nearly 200 stunt performers.”

Shah Rukh Khan has been going through intense training for a couple of weeks in order to give his 100 percent to this particular action sequence. The jail sequence is reported to continue filming till June 21. For the unversed, the Dunki actor is playing a ruthless assassin in the movie. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the much-awaited action thriller will present Shah Rukh Khan in a slick and stylish avatar.

Besides King Khan, the movie boasts an ensemble star cast which includes- Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Saurabh Shukla, Raghav Juyal, and Abhay Verma. Abhishek Bachchan is playing the main antagonist in the movie, while the details about other characters have been kept under wraps.

The ambitious project will be shot for more than 100 days and is expected to release on Gandhi Jayanti 2026. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited. While the background score will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the music will be given by Sachin-Jigar. King will mark the theatrical debut of Suhana Khan, who marked her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

