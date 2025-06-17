Kuldeep Yadav’s engagement post with fiancée Vanshika vanishes just days after announcement

On Monday, June 16, Kuldeep Yadav surprised his Instagram followers when he shared a photograph with his fiancée, Vanshika. However, the post was quickly deleted just a few minutes later. The picture showed the couple dressed in their Western wedding attire in an outdoor setting, taken shortly after they had completed their private engagement ceremony.

Kuldeep's post's sudden removal has now sparked widespread speculation. This news comes just days before India's critical Test series in England.

A private ceremony goes public, briefly

Kuldeep and Vanshika, childhood friends from Lucknow, exchanged rings with a small gathering on June 4 in their hometown. Close family and friends—including teammate Rinku Singh—witnessed the couple celebrate at a small banquet, as reported by The Times of India.

While Kuldeep initially chose to keep the event under wraps, fans had caught a glimpse of the celebration when a relative of Vanshika shared a congratulatory post that read, “The team is growing stronger! Welcome to the squad jiju.”

Said post sees Vanshika wearing a flowing white gown with a plunging neckline for the occasion. Meanwhile, Kuldeep complements her look with a sharp black suit. Though Kuldeep’s own post was removed shortly after being published, screenshots of the couple’s photos quickly went viral across fan pages.

Fans speculate as Yadav’s focus remains on England

The sudden deletion of the engagement post sparked widespread speculation online. While some fans questioned whether it meant there were complications between the two, others simply pointed out Yadav’s typically private nature.

However, with India’s 5-Test tour of England set to begin on June 20, the spinner’s focus remains on the field. Now considered a key figure in India’s spin department following R Ashwin’s retirement, Kuldeep is expected to play a vital role on English pitches.

Despite the surprising Instagram move, his engagement to Vanshika—who currently resides in Melbourne and works with LIC—remains confirmed by both families. For now, Kuldeep is letting his bowling do the talking, even as social media continues to speculate.