Why is BTS’ RM in Basel? ARMY celebrates as rapper goes on secret Namjooning side quest atop bicycle

RM is a true art lover. Time and again, the 31-year-old has shared how paintings and sculptures, as well as poems and novels, have framed his mind as well as helped him gain a better understanding of the world. So it is no surprise that one of the first things that the BTS member does after returning from a painful military service is turn to art. The rapper is all set to join the globally famed Swiss Art Basel running from June 19 to 22 this year.

On June 17, it was reported that RM has been appointed as the global ambassador for Samsung's Art TVs and as a part of his first assignment, the singer will be heading to the Art Basel in Basel, Switzerland. A few fans began whispering online about spotting the rapper heading out of the country; however, the secret was kept well hidden by them, leading to the successful announcement of his plans.

He went on to share a sneak peek at his plans with an update on his Instagram, and the bicycle moment is not to be missed.

Why did RM join the Art Basel journey?

An avid lover and collector of art, RM is slated to host a special talk session, said to be about his thoughts on contemporary art, collecting it and the cultural significance of visual storytelling. The BTS member, who finds deep inspiration and comfort in art, looks forward to sharing his own art journey and love for visual creativity. His noble thought behind taking on this task is that he hopes more and more people can resonate with art around themselves on a daily basis, just like himself, who seeks it for his own peace.

This will officially be RM’s first work schedule following his highly anticipated military discharge. The rapper recently opened up about being diagnosed with insomnia after facing a lot of struggles the past year, and how he ended up relying on sleeping pills to take care of himself.

