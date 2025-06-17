BTS’ V receives 4.5 million messages during military service, crowned most-beloved celebrity to enlist

BTS member V is no stranger to breaking records and winning hearts; however, this achievement for the singer is once in a lifetime opportunity, and he has managed to make it worthwhile. According to reports, Kim Taehyung received a whopping 4.5 million messages during the 18 months of his military enlistment. This surpasses any previous records, crowning him as the most beloved K-pop celebrity to ever go for military service.

Advertisement

The Goondori app, known to be used by active soldiers as well as their well-wishers alike, recorded over 4.5 million messages for the Layover singer. The time span for the same was smaller than you’d think, as V managed to score the number during the one and a half years, while he was away from promotions as a K-pop star.

The achievement is even more astonishing as the BTS member was not releasing any new content, taking part in any endorsements, or working on new music, to keep his fans updated with his life. It further proves his popularity that despite not being able to reply to the BTS ARMY, the fandom kept sharing parts of their lives with him. He ranked first in not only the total cheers received on the app, but also in recording a daily high.

Top 7 K-pop celebrities on the military app

The final ranking showed V winning over fellow member Jimin, who earned over 2.7 million of his own cheers. He is followed by Jungkook with 2.5 million, NCT’s Taeyong with 1.8 million. Two more BTS members, SUGA and RM, followed close behind with 1.7 and 1.2 million each of their own. The top 7 list closes off with SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan, who has already managed to add 1.2 million to his name.

Advertisement

This makes BTS’ V the first and the only Korean celebrity so far to achieve over 3 million messages on the app, once again proving his global fame.

ALSO READ: What's next for BTS after June military discharge? From HYYH album to world tour and solo projects, all you need to know