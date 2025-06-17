6 Celebrity Spotting PICS Of The Day— Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna at airport, Samantha losing cool at paps to Malaika Arora’s Bandra outing

It was yet another busy day for the paparazzi as many Bollywood and South celebrities were spotted in the city. While Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna headed for a vacation along with their daughter, Shruti Haasan slayed in an all-black ensemble, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu lost cool at the paparazzi for filming her outside the gym, let's take a look at the major celebrity sightings of the day.

1. Ranveer Singh hides his face with a black mask

Ranveer Singh, known for his versatility and unique fashion choices, was snapped in the city outside a production house. The actor sported a casual look by wearing black trousers and an oversized white round neck tee. He also wore a hat and a mask, thereby hiding his face. Ranveer avoided posing for the paparazzi and rushed in his car.

2. Samantha Ruth Prabhu appears frustrated with paparazzi filming her

The Eega actress was not in the best mood as she was spotted by the shutterbugs in the morning. Samantha was snapped coming out of the gym after her workout session. She was busy talking on the phone when the photographers requested her for the photos, but she seemed irritated. Getting annoyed at the paparazzi, Samantha said “Stop it guys”. She was wearing a beige and brown-toned tank top and fitted pants.

3. Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara avoids paps

Akshay Kumar and his wife, Twinkle Khanna, were snapped at the airport as they jetted off for a vacation. Their daughter, Nitara, also accompanied them but didn't pose for the camera. Nitara walked away as soon as she stepped out of the vehicle. However, the celebrity couple patiently waited for the pictures.

4. Kajol elevates her saree game with magical red ensemble

It looks like Kajol is bringing the red sarees back in fashion. As the actress is busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie, Maa, she was snapped in the city, exuding elegance and grace. She looked stunning in a red saree with light pink prints.

5. Shruti Haasan slays as always

Shruti Haasan's appearance was no less than a breath of fresh air! The actress looked effortlessly stylish in gym wear. However, what elevated her style was the black sunglasses and the confidence with which she carried herself.

6. Malaika Arora is ageing like a fine wine

Malaika Arora was caught on camera, flaunting her all-black look, complemented by stylish goggles. She also waved at the camera as she headed inside her car.

ALSO READ: 'We were in Aishwarya Rai’s van, looking at outfit around 7 pm after pack-up': Neeta Lulla spills beans on cotton saree in Devdas