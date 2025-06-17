Bollywood Newswrap, June 17: Priyanka Chopra mourns loss of Mannara's father, Akshay Kumar opens up about Hera Pheri 3 controversy and more

Hey, Bollywood buffs! Missed out on the important updates and drama due to midweek madness? Don't worry as we are here to serve you a quick wrap-up of today’s top Bollywood highlights! From Akshay Kumar reacting to Hera Pheri 3 controversy to Priyanka Chopra mourning the loss of her uncle, i.e. Mannara Chopra's father, here's everything that happened in the industry today.

1. Genelia D'Souza's statement about working 10 hours a day

Talking about her personal and professional life balance, Genelia D'Souza mentioned that she makes adjustments when the directors extend the working hours. The Sitaare Zameen Par actress emphasized that managing everything gets tough, but it isn't impossible. "I do work for 10 hours a day, and there are days when the director asks to extend it to 11 or 12 hours. I think it's fair, but we just need time to make those adjustments," she told Zoom. The statement grabbed attention as it surfaced amid the Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga controversy.

2. Akshay Kumar reveals Jolly LLB 3 is based on a true story

In an exclusive with Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar confirmed that Jolly LLB 3 will be based on a true story. The Sarfira actor told us, "There are real incidents in part 1 and part 2, so part 3 (Jolly LLB 3) also has some real incidents.” Akshay also threw light on the experience he had while working with Arshad Warsi, calling the latter 'a lovely lad.'

3. Priyanka Chopra expresses grief on the passing of Mannara Chopra's father

Taking to her Instagram Story, the Dostana actress penned a heartwrenching note after Mannara Chopra's father passed away. Priyanka Chopra wrote, "You'll always be in our hearts. Rest easy Raman uncle (fufaji) Om shanti." She also tagged the Bigg Boss 17 fame in her post.

4. Akshay Kumar speaks about Hera Pheri 3 controversy

In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar got candid about the ongoing developments on Hera Pheri 3. Expressing hope for things to get better, the actor remarked, "Whatever is happening is happening in front of you. Keeping my fingers crossed. I hope everything goes well. Everything will go well only. I know, for sure."

5. Aap Jaisa Koi release date out

Starring R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the romantic movie titled Aap Jaisa Koi is releasing on July 11, 2025. The makers dropped a new poster announcing the same.

