BREAKING: Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan 2 to expand with new actors on board, filming begins in 2026 after Golmaal FIVE

Ajay Devgn's 2024-released supernatural thriller Shaitaan was a superhit at the box office. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Shaitaan 2 is officially in the development stage, and now, we have learnt something exciting about the much-awaited sequel.

According to a source close to the development, Shaitaan 2 will have new actors on board besides retaining its original star cast, Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, and Janki Bodiwala. Furthermore, the official announcement of Shaitaan 2 can be expected with Kajol’s upcoming release, Maa, on the big screen.

Reportedly, the makers have woven a smooth connection between Shaitaan and Maa, which can elevate the chilling experience for fans. As Shaitaan and Maa cross paths in the same cinematic universe, Kajol’s cameo in Shaitaan 2 shouldn't be a surprise. However, a concrete confirmation on the same is awaited.

Ruling out media speculations, Shaitaan 2 will be an original subject, unlike its previous installment. The supernatural drama is currently in the writing stage. Though the premise is locked, writer Aamil Keeyan Khan, who wrote the first part, is yet to finish the final draft. While the first part revolves around a family facing the wrath of black magician Vanraj, played by R Madhavan, the sequel will reportedly be set against the backdrop of the Konkan region of Maharashtra, infamous for evil practices.

Vikas Bahl will be back to helm the sequel. Shaitaan 2 is expected to roll on the floors in 2026, soon after Ajay Devgn's Golmaal FIVE with Rohit Shetty. The movie is planned to have a release in 2027, depending on its shooting timelines and post-production. Besides Shaitaan 2 and Maa, there will be fresh additions to the newly announced supernatural cinematic experience.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Son Of Sardaar 2 and De De Pyaar De 2. While the former is slated to hit the cinemas on July 25, 2025, the latter is locked to release on November 14, 2025. The actor will commence the shoot of Drishyam 3 by September/October 2025, targeting an October 2, 2026, release.

