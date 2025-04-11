Kim Seon Ho and Suzy’s Delusion sets massive 450 billion KRW budget with extensive overseas filming; report

Delusion is an upcoming dark fantasy drama starring Kim Seon Ho and Suzy (replacing Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee) in lead roles. The highly-anticipated series' production was postponed indefinitely due to its leads' opting out. However, the filming will resume soon and is expected to be a big-budget project, as reported by Allkpop on April 11. Initially planned as a film, this webtoon-based drama's adaptation was reworked into a series due to unforeseen circumstances.

This vampire mystery period drama will be set in the split time zones of 1935 Gyeongseong and 19th-century Shanghai, adding a layer of intrigue to the narrative. Due to the presence of fantastical elements in the narrative, Delusion (also known as Hypnosis) will require advanced CGI. The drama's ambitious production will require extensive overseas filming to accurately capture its ancient setting. These factors have reportedly resulted in a remarkably high budget, making it one of the most expensive Korean dramas to date.

Delusion has a whopping production budget of 450 billion KRW (about 337.5 million USD). Its story centers around an artist named Yun Iho (Kim Seon Ho), who is commissioned to paint a portrait of the mysterious and seductive Song Jeong Hwa (Suzy). Helmed by director Han Jae Rim, Delusion is an adaptation of the webtoon of the same name by author Hongjacga. It is expected to start filming in the second half of this year and premiere on Disney+ in 2026.

In the drama, Yun Iho Song Jeong gets enchanted by Song Jeong Hwa's beauty and personality; however, he is unaware of the dark secret she holds— she's actually a vampire! The exciting project has been creating a buzz ever since its cast and plot synopsis have been out. Through Delusion, Suzy and Kim Seon Ho are set to reunite after six years following their Netflix drama Start-Up’s airing in 2020.

Recently, K-media OSEN reported that My Dearest Nemesis' Choi Hyun Wook has joined the upcoming drama, sparking anticipation regarding the disclosure of his character details. With the casting of talented actors together and a big budget set, expectations are high for a gripping watch.

