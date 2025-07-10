Did aespa's Giselle shade RIIZE's Wonbin shippers in now-deleted post? K-pop star seemingly reacts to dating rumors

aespa’s Giselle and RIIZE’s Wonbin have once again become the center of online dating speculation. Over the past few months, some netizens have been attempting to draw connections between the two idols, based on what they describe as recurring ‘clues.’ They include the frequent use of a specific emoji, alleged matching accessories, and similar patterns in social media interactions.

Speculation surrounding the two idols continues to resurface, primarily fueled by weak or coincidental observations. Now, Giselle appears to have subtly pushed back at those fueling the dating rumors.

Giselle’s now-deleted post sparks buzz amid Wonbin dating rumors

On July 9, Giselle shared an unexpected post on her Instagram that immediately raised eyebrows. The image showed Casper the Friendly Ghost calmly reading a book. The post was accompanied by the caption: “Go study or smth.” The meme was simple, yet it sparked widespread interest because of its tone and context.

What caught fans’ attention even more was how out of character the post was for Giselle. Her Instagram feed has consistently featured personal photos, performance-related shots, and aesthetic visuals; rarely, if ever, casual memes. The sudden appearance of a cartoon-based meme with a pointed caption stood out. And the fact that she deleted it shortly after only added more weight to its possible meaning.

Many took the post as Giselle’s subtle but intentional way of addressing the rumors, especially considering its timing. It appeared to be a message directed at those fueling the speculation. It may imply that people should focus on something more productive rather than obsess over baseless rumors.

Wonbin and Giselle dating ‘clues’

The dating speculation largely stems from fans and online users analyzing the idols’ online behavior. A particular emoji, the eye-roll one, was reportedly used often by both Wonbin and Giselle in their replies to fans. This led some to suggest a hidden connection.

In addition to this, certain accessories worn by both idols were labeled by some as “couple items.” While such overlaps are often coincidental or trend-driven, a handful of netizens saw them as enough to suggest something more. These interpretations, although largely dismissed by the general fandom, kept the rumor mill going.

Fans react to Giselle’s post

Following the post, a wave of support poured in for Giselle. Many fans expressed empathy, noting that constant rumor-mongering can be mentally draining for idols. They pointed out that repeated speculation without solid proof only adds unnecessary pressure.

Rather than treating the meme as humorous or random, fans saw it as a quiet but firm boundary being set. They believed Giselle chose a low-key yet expressive method to call out the ongoing chatter without having to release a formal statement or escalate the situation further.

Across fan communities, the general consensus was that the dating rumors were exaggerated at best, and fabricated at worst. Several fans speculated that the pressure from repeated speculation may have pushed Giselle to finally post something that hinted at her frustration.

