Are RIIZE’s Wonbin and aespa’s Giselle dating? Fans connect dots based on their ‘eye rolls’

Dating rumors between RIIZE’s Wonbin and aespa’s Giselle have resurfaced. And this time, the trigger is something as minor as an emoji. Yet, what appears trivial to some has become a hot topic online. It reignited speculation that had previously died down.

Wonbin and Giselle’s repeated use of the ‘eye-roll’ emoji

A trending post on Pann, a popular Korean online community, recently drew massive attention. The post compiled screenshots of both Wonbin and Giselle using the ‘eye-roll’ emoji on multiple occasions. The original poster pointed out that both idols frequently used the eye-roll emoji in their interactions with fans. This sparked renewed curiosity about their connection.

The emoji use dates back to September 2023, when a fan directly asked Wonbin during a fan sign why he seemed to favor it so much. In response, he said, “It’s kind of the vibe I give off. People say it looks like me.”

Coincidentally, around the same period, fans noticed that Giselle was also fond of using the same emoji, particularly in her messages through Bubble, a platform that idols use to communicate with fans. Since then, both stars have consistently included the emoji in their replies, particularly on platforms like Weverse, further fueling the speculation.

Wonbin and Giselle’s old dating rumors resurface

This isn’t the first time fans have connected the dots between the two idols. Previous rumors had emerged based on what some netizens believed were shared phrases in their messages and similar tones in replies.

Others even claimed that the two were spotted wearing identical or “couple” accessories. Though none of these past instances were confirmed, they generated considerable online chatter.

RIIZE and aespa's fans' reaction

As the post began trending, netizens were quick to voice their opinions. Many dismiss the claims as an overreach. Several comments mocked the idea that an emoji could serve as evidence of a romantic connection. They call the rumors "forced" and "delusional."

Some fans also expressed fatigue over the constant speculation. They state that idols often mimic trends or share similar online habits, especially when they frequently interact with their fan base.

Still, a small portion of fans remain curious. They continue to speculate whether the pattern of similarities is coincidental or intentional.

