Did BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Rosalía just confirm their collaboration on Brand New Dia with sneak peek and posters?

Lisa, the famous BLACKPINK member who recently marked her solo comeback with the rocking single ROCKSTAR is set to drop her new single soon which she has been teasing lately.

In new developments, Lisa and Rosalía have seemingly dropped hints confirming their collab on the upcoming single Brand New Día through new posters and sneak peek.

On August 6, 2024, photos of Lisa’s new upcoming single Brand New Día’s poster surfaced on X (previously Twitter). In the poster, the line “pulling up fresh face brand new día” seemingly is hinting at the hook of the upcoming song. While names of collaborating artists are hinted at at the bottom of the poster, LA__A which can be LALISA and _OS_LÍ_ confirming Rosalía.

See the unreleased poster of Lisa’s Brand New Día here confirming collab with Rosalía here:

This poster seemingly confirms Rosalía as the collaboration artist on Lisa’s upcoming single Brand New Día. The BLACKPINK member on August 5 also confirmed collaboration on her single with a new teaser.

On the other hand, Rosalía during her Instagram live gave a preview of her new song while giggling and shouting with what seemed to have Lisa’s verse as well, hinting that it was another confirmation of the collab between the two artists.

Watch Rosalía seemingly confirming collab with Lisa on Brand New Día through a sneak peek of the song here:

Meanwhile, Lisa confirmed her new single Brand New Día with an intriguing teaser on August 3. Watch the previously dropped teasers here:

Fans are excited to listen to Lisa’s new single Brand New Día and are expecting Rosalía to finally collaborate on this single.

In other news, Lisa finally made a solo comeback after 3 years since LALISA with her banging new hip-hop track ROCKSTAR on June 27 at 8 PM ET alongside a captivating music video.

The ROCKSTAR music video surpassed 100 million views in just two weeks marking a big achievement. While it also became the fastest song by a K-pop soloist to cross 100 million streams on Spotify.

Meanwhile, Lisa marked her solo debut with her single album LALISA on September 10, 2021.

