Did BTS’ Jungkook share support for NewJeans in latest Instagram update amid HYBE versus ADOR feud?

In a recent update on @bowwow_bam, the account for his dog Bam, BTS’ Jungkook hinted at his support for the NewJeans members amid the ongoing conflict involving HYBE, the new label ADOR, and former CEO Min Hee Jin. The update was the first in a while since Bam’s last photo was shared in April 2024. In this unexpected post, Jungkook wrote, “Artists are not guilty.”

K-pop fans believe the five hearts in the caption represent NewJeans, as the colors of the hearts match those used by the members in their previous promotions. In response to this update, fans are flooding Bam’s Instagram comments with praise for Jungkook, appreciating him for "standing up" for fellow K-pop artists.

Many fans are also speculating that Jungkook’s show of support may actually be directed toward BTS’ SUGA. The colors of the hearts are thought to represent SUGA’s mics, and with SUGA currently in the spotlight due to a DUI case and ongoing questioning, fans believe the term “Artists are not guilty” is a message of support for him, asserting that SUGA is not guilty of the DUI case.

Many fans also speculate that Jungkook's account may have been hacked. Jokingly, they suggest that his password might be easy to guess, leading someone to gain access and post the cryptic caption about NewJeans.

On September 13, 2024, South Korean media outlet Newsen reported that Min Hee Jin’s representatives have confirmed that the former CEO has filed for an injunction at the Seoul Central District Court. She is seeking to summon an extraordinary shareholders' meeting to reinstate herself as an inside director and CEO of ADOR. Her representatives argue that her dismissal violates the shareholder agreement and contradicts a previous court ruling that restricted the use of voting rights.

They explained that calling an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting before November 2 would be the best course of action to reinstate Min Hee Jin. They also pointed out that Min Hee Jin’s five-year term as ADOR CEO and inside director was guaranteed under the shareholders' agreement.

HYBE, however, unilaterally dismissed her as CEO, which they argue breaches both the agreement and a previous court ruling. They further noted that Min Hee Jin’s term as an inside director ends on November 2, 2024. HYBE has claimed, without substantiation, that the shareholders’ agreement had been terminated, indicating their intention not to reappoint her.

In response to Min Hee Jin’s injunction seeking reinstatement as ADOR CEO, HYBE has issued an official statement. The agency stated that she is not respecting the decision made by ADOR’s board of directors. HYBE emphasized that her removal from the CEO position was a decision made independently by the ADOR board and had no connection to the shareholder agreement.

