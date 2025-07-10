Did SHINee's Taemin get plastic surgery on nose? Fans express disappointment saying it 'ruined his perfect face'

Taemin, a member of SHINee, is renowned for his striking visuals in the K-pop industry. He frequently garners attention for his effortless charm, often going viral for his appearance without makeup. Lately, he has been in the spotlight due to a perceived change in his looks. Some claimed that he had been under the knife. This alleged shift in appearance hasn't resonated with fans, who have grown fond of his natural, unaltered look.

Taemin's latest MusicCore appearance sparks plastic surgery rumors

Taemin recently performed at the MusicCore event in Japan, which took place on July 6. As clips from his act were circulated online, fans noticed a change in the shape of his nose. They alleged that he had undergone rhinoplasty (plastic surgery of the nose). A few days ahead of the show appearance, he sat for a livestream with his SHINee teammate Minho, and screenshots of Taemin from the broadcast escalated the controversy.

Check out fan reactions to Taemin's alleged nose job

Most Shawols (SHINee's fandom) and TAEMates (Taemin solo fandom) reacted negatively to the alleged new look of the K-pop star. They expressed shock and discontent, wondering why he made the change, and questioned his decision. They claimed that "he ruined his perfect face" and called the incident "sad." Some even went as far as to say that with the alleged surgery he resembles his idol, Michael Jackson's after-procedure look.

A lot of fans commented that his nose was beautiful just the way it was previously. Some has other theories regarding Taemin's changed facial feature. They claimed that he got "an acid hyaluronic injection (also called non surgical nose job) which is NOT permanent." It was based on their observation of his livestream with Minho.

While many criticised Taemin for his choices, others firmly denied the accusations, stating that the noticeable difference in his nose was simply due to makeup or lighting. Regardless of the truth behind the rumors, personal autonomy over one's body and appearance should be respected, as per some sensible social media users. They feel K-pop idols, like anyone else, have the right to make their own decisions about cosmetic procedures and it is essential to respect their privacy.

