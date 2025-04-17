SHINee's Taemin's agency reveals if he is dating dancer No:ze following backhugging photo leak: 'We apologize for...'

SHINee member Taemin faced dating rumors with dancer No:ze after a fan posted viral photos alleged to capture them in an affectionate moment, including a back hug. Taemin's agency has officially responded to the speculation, on April 17, providing a fact check of the situation, as reported by Star News. Notably, the label's statement matched with a previous prediction made by a person who claimed to have access to the details of the two individuals' relationship.

Advertisement

Taemin's agency, Big Planet Made (also known as BPM Entertainment), confirmed Taemin's relationship status and also mentioned the reason for their delay in response. Through an official statement release, the management label revealed, "Taemin and No:ze are close acquaintances who work together." No:ze was spotted as one of the main dancers in Taemin's solo performance of Guilty in November 2023, on a television music chart show. Besides that, the duo did not make any appearances together in any other shows lately.

Claiming their dating speculations as false, the SHINee member's agency made a request, "Please refrain from making far-fetched speculations." The response matched an anonymous post on celebrity discussion portal Instiz, which alleged that the agency might deny the dating rumors because Taemin and No:ze had already broken up. As per them, the K-pop idol and the Street Woman Fighter star had reportedly parted ways within a year of dating.

Advertisement

Hence, the potential denial of their relationship by the agency could be an effort to avoid delving into the specifics of their relationship timeline and the circumstances surrounding their breakup. The viral back-hugging photo was speculated to have been taken in December 2023 because the man claimed to be Taemin looked similar to a picture of him shared by fellow SHINee member Key back then. Although No:ze was clearly seen in the recently circulated picture, the man's face was not visible.

Taemin and No:ze's alleged romance was previously speculated about when fans thought they heard Taemin's voice in a video No:ze posted on a fan platform. Additional home data evidence, such as similar window and plant photos posted by both, further fueled the dating rumors.

ALSO READ: Did SHINee's Taemin break up with dancer No:ze within 1 year of dating? Insider news surfaces after agency's comment