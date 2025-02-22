‘So many memories’: SHINee Key’s luxury apartment featured on I Live Alone listed on real estate app, fans react

Home is where the heart is, and for SHINee Key, his home was his safe haven. However, he had to bid farewell to his luxurious apartment, where he lived for four years. With its serene view of the Han River, the apartment was a cherished space for him. Unfortunately, its location was recently discovered by fans after one spotted it listed on a real estate app.

Key was seen organizing his luggage a week before moving to his new home in a video. 'It's the house where I've lived the longest,' he said. He became emotional as he packed, reflecting on the precious memories he had made there with his friends and his beloved pet dogs, Commes Des and Garçons, over the past four years. In another image, he checked his messy kitchen—one he had ignored until the very end. Another shot showed a pile of clothes waiting to be sorted. Overwhelmed by the sight, Key muttered, 'I'm going crazy,' pausing in frustration as the realization hit—every bit of packing and cleaning had to be done by him alone.

As soon as the news spread on social media, fans expressed their disappointment and sadness. Throughout the years, Key had shared glimpses of his life in the apartment, often inviting friends over—thanks to MBC’s I Live Alone—which made fans feel familiar with the space. Some shared images of his apartment, saying, "He moved this week to another place." I Live Alone is the creation of Heo Hang. The show is hosted by Oh Yun Hwan and Choi Hang Ho, with narration by South Korean host Jun Hyun Moo. Previously, the narration was done by Noh Hong Chul. It is recognized as one of the top reality shows on South Korean television, known for its unscripted format.

Kim Ki Bum aka Key, is a South Korean singer, dancer and model. He debuted in the K-pop industry as a member of SHINee in May 2008. In November 2018, he took his first step as a solo artist, releasing his digital single Forever Yours. He enlisted in the military on March 4, 2019, and was discharged on October 7, 2020.