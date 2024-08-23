'I am regretting': BTS' SUGA's police questioning ends after 3 hours; Rapper promises to never repeat mistake

BTS’ SUGA was summoned by the Yongsan Police Station in Seoul on August 23, 2024, for questioning regarding his drinking and driving incident. After three hours of rigorous interrogation, the artist has finally left the premises. Moreover, the K-pop star apologized for his behavior and vowed never to repeat the mistake.

As per on-site coverage from Dispatch, SUGA said, "I'm really sorry. I want to apologize to the people who have been hurt and disappointed due to my wrongful actions. I am deeply reflecting on this and greatly regretting it. I will ensure that such a situation does not happen again."

The rapper added, "I want to apologize to the many people who have given me love. Once again, I'm sorry."

However, the artist did not reveal any of the questions that he was asked during the interrogation. He also did not answer anything regarding the demands for him to leave the group or if he was unaware of the law that prohibited citizens from diving into an electric scooter while under the influence.

BTS’ SUGA was caught by the authorities driving an electric scooter under the influence. Yongsan Police Station officially charged him for breaking the Road Traffic Act by drunk driving, revoked his license, and imposed a fine on him.

Moreover, the artist also admitted to the wrongdoing and revealed that he was unaware of the law. Nevertheless, he apologized to the fans for acting irresponsibly and promised to do better. New information about the case has sparked an online discourse among Korean netizens.

Advertisement

SUGA was enlisted in the South Korean military on September 22, 2023, as a public service worker and will be discharged sometime around 2025. Ahead of his enlistment, he released his debut solo album, which was released on April 21, 2023, under his producer name, August D.

Moreover, the artist also released his solo documentary, Suga: Road to D-Day, chronicling his journey leading up to the release of his album. Additionally, he also went on his first solo tour, the Suga Agust D Tour, where he performed several shows in the United States. He also covered many other cities, such as Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan.

ALSO READ: When SUGA said there's no 'next BTS' on being asked about message for successors, know what happened