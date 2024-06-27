Did you know Lee Joon Gi and Jeon Hye Bin dated? Know relationship timeline from colleagues to breakup

Lee Joon Gi and Jeon Hye Bin are popular K-drama actors who briefly dated each other in 2017. Lee Joon Gi is known for his work in Flower of Evil, Lawless Lawyer and Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. Jeon Hye Bin has appeared in hits like Leverage, Another Miss Oh and Liver or Die. Here is a relationship timeline of Lee Joon Gi and Jeon Hye Bin.

Lee Joon Gi and Jeon Hye Bin reported to be dating and subsequent confirmation

In April 2017, an online South Korean media outlet claimed that Lee Joon Gi and Jeon Hye Bin were dating and were in the second year of their relationship. They got to know each other in 2014 as they worked in the drama Joseon Gunman and came close.

Soon, Lee Joon Gi's agency confirmed the reports and stated that the two became good friends as they worked together for Joseon Gunman in 2014. They continued and added that the actors came to realize that they had much in common as friends and had a good feeling about each other. The agency furthered that the former couple had been dating cautiously because they took time to realize their feelings and convince each other of the relationship.

In an episode of Happy Together 3, Jeon Hye Bin revealed how their relationship came to be. She revealed that she is very boyish and had no idea that their friendship would end up in a relationship. She said that in the beginning, Lee Joon Gi looked after her like a senior but later she noticed that he used to leave comments on her posts.

Advertisement

Lee Joon Gi and Jeon Hye Bin's breakup

Soon after they confirmed their relationship, Lee Joon Gi and Jeon Hye Bin announced their breakup in August 2017. According to reports, it was their busy schedules which became the reason for their break up.

More about Lee Joon Gi and Jeon Hye Bin

Lee Joon Gi made his debut in 2003 with the drama Nonstop Season 4. Following this he appeared on the big screen for the first time in 2004 with the film The Hotel Venus. He rose to fame with the historical film The King and the Clown in 2005.

He is known for his roles in Time Between Dog and Wolf, Iljimae, Two Weeks, Moon Lovers, Flower of Evil and Lawless Lawyer. He was last seen in the drama Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun which was released in 2023.

The multitalented actor is known for his versatile roles. Moreover, he is also popular for his martial arts, dance and singing skills. His talent and charisma, have earned him widespread acclaim and a global fan base.

Advertisement

Jeon Hye Bin is an actress, singer and model. She made her debut in 200 with the drama Nonstop Season 3. Her first appearance on the big screen was with the film Dead Friend which was released in 2004.

Over the years, she has starred in various projects like Leverage, Revolutionary Sisters and many more. The actress is most well-known for the 2016 romance comedy Another Miss Oh.

In 2019, Jeon Hye Bin married a non-celebrity in Bali and in 2022 they gave birth to their first son. She often shared clicks with her family on Instagram.

She will be next be appearing in the upcoming comedy K-drama The Pork Cutlets which is scheduled to release on July 5.

ALSO READ: The Atypical Family’s Jang Ki Yong, Chun Woo Hee, Claudia Kim and more reunite to support co-star Ryu Abe’s play; PICS