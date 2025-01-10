ENHYPEN's Jake and Heesung showcase vibrant vocal harmony in Flo Rida and Paul Russell's groovy single Confessions; Listen here
ENHYPEN's Jake and Heesung's first global collab as a duo is out now. The K-pop idols won hearts with their vibrant vocals in Flo Rida's new single, Confessions. Read on to listen.
ENHYPEN's Jake and Heesung have successfully released their first global collaboration as a duo. The two K-pop idols featured in American rapper Flo Rida's new single, Confessions. In the track, the ENHYPEN members showcased their bright and rhythmic vocals, raising anticipation for more releases as a duo.
On January 10, Flo Rida released Confessions' official audio. The groovy, hip-hop-infused pop track featured Jake, Heesung, and American rapper Paul Russell. The ENHYPEN members created a magical harmony combined with an infectious beat and groovy rap by Flo Rida and Paul Russell. The song almost sounded like a K-pop release with the powerful combination of ENHYPEN's two best vocalists. Confessions is a fresh song that delivers a new take on the eulogy of life. It is the latest anthem for those who always enjoy the little things in life.
Listen to Confessions here:
Last week, American rapper Flo Rida announced the release of Confessions, creating quite a buzz with Jake and Heesung's feature. Fans were excited to see their first-ever global collab as a duo and they didn't disappoint. Aside from their impressive vocals, many have praised their enunciation in the song. In particular, fans were surprised to see Heesung's amazing English accent, who otherwise doesn't have any roots in the West, unlike Jake.
Meanwhile, on the work front, the duo was recently featured in ENHYPEN's ROMANCE: UNTOLD -daydream-, the repackaged version of their second studio album. After participating in the final of Mnet's I-LAND, Jake and Heesung debuted as two members of this popular boy band alongside Jungwon, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jay, and Niki.
From the very beginning, the group showed their power, surpassing over 300,000 pre-orders on their first EP, Border: Day One. ENHYPEN will hopefully make their 2025 comeback soon. Fans are eagerly looking forward to what they have in store next for them.
