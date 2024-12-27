ENHYPEN's ROMANCE : UNTOLD jumps to No 169 on Billboard 200; becomes their first album to spend 17 weeks on chart

ENHYPEN has achieved a new milestone in their career with their second studio album ROMANCE : UNTOLD. It has now spent overall 17 weeks on the Billboard 200, becoming the group's first album to do so. Back in November, the album, which was released in July, re-entered the chart.

According to the latest update, ROMANCE : UNTOLD jumped to No. 169 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart for the week ending with December 28. With this, it has now spent a total of 17 non-consecutive weeks on the esteemed music chart, becoming the boy band's first album to achieve the feat.

It has been five months since the album was released, but the ongoing commercial success only proves the power ENHYPEN holds as a leading K-pop group with massive global stardom.

Last month, following the release of the repackaged version ROMANCE : UNTOLD -daydream-, the original second studio album by the group re-entered the Billboard 200 chart.

In addition, it has no spent a total of 23 weeks on Billboard's World Albums chart, soaring high on No. 3. ROMANCE : UNTOLD also held steady at No. 16 on Billboard's Top Current Album Sales and No. 25 on the Top Album Sales charts.

Congratulations to ENHYPEN on these remarkable achievements.

Back on July 12, ENHYPEN unveiled ROMANCE : UNTOLD as their second full-length album. It achieved great commercial success with 2 million pre-sales. With this, it became the fastest album to reach the milestone, overtaking Stray Kids' MAXIDENT and TOMORROW X TOGETHER's (TXT) The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION.

The studio album consists of a total of nine songs including the title XO (Only If You Say Yes) and its English version feat. JVKE, Moonsturck, Your Eyes Only, Hundred Broken Hearts, Brought The Heat Back, Paranormal, Royalty, and Highway 1009. A bonus track Highway 1009 (narration) is also included in the CD version of the album.

Following the success of this album, ENHYPEN made their comeback in November with its repacked version and No Doubt serving as the title track. ROMANCE : UNTOLD -daydream- also managed to achieve a similar success level as the original album.

