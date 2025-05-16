ILLIT’s performance disrupted by booing, but it wasn’t directed at them; here’s how NewJeans fan was involved

Rookie girl group ILLIT found themselves at the center of yet another storm during their recent performance at Sogang University’s annual campus festival. An unexpected interruption by a fan referencing group NJZ (NewJeans) caused visible tension and drew harsh reactions from the crowd.

The incident unfolded just moments before ILLIT took to the stage. The event’s host attempted to warm up the audience and maintain energy during a delay in the schedule. To do so, they casually asked the attendees if anyone was celebrating a special occasion, such as a birthday or anniversary. Amid the playful crowd responses, one voice stood out. A fan loudly shouted, “It’s NewJeans Haerin’s birthday!”

The unexpected reference instantly changed the atmosphere. Several students in the audience responded with disapproving boos. They were clearly frustrated at what they perceived as an inappropriate comment, especially given the rising tensions between the two girl groups.

The MC quickly attempted to smooth over the situation, replying, “It seems like there’s some booing and criticism going on here and there. We’re not looking for things like that, but I’m talking about if there’s anyone present here that wants to be congratulated for something,” as quoted by Koreaboo.

Although the festival continued without a major disruption, the fallout online was immediate and intense. Sogang University’s online forums lit up with discussions criticizing the fan’s actions. Many students labeled the shoutout ‘disrespectful’ and accused the fan of intentionally trying to stir trouble during ILLIT’s stage. Others expressed concern that the incident overshadowed the group’s performance, which should have been a celebratory moment for the young artists.

The situation took on even more weight given the ongoing controversy between ILLIT and NJZ. Both are under the broader umbrella of HYBE Labels. ILLIT has faced numerous accusations from former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin. She publicly alleged that ILLIT’s concept, styling, and overall brand bore uncanny similarities to NewJeans.

Adding fuel to the fire, reports also revealed that NJZ’s side submitted a statement in court against ILLIT, linked to their ongoing contract dispute with ADOR. They alleged that certain members of ILLIT mocked NJZ’s Hanni through subtle remarks and gestures, though no direct evidence has been made public.

The accusations have divided public opinion. Some fans demand clarification, while others argue that the speculation is unsubstantiated and unfairly targets the rookie group.

