EXchange 3's Lee Joo Won and Lee Seo Kyung become 4th couple from dating reality show to get back together

EXchange Season 3 contestants Lee Joo Won and Lee Seo Kyung announced that they got back together after the show through a recent video post. They became the fourth couple from the reality dating show to restore their relationship. Lee Joo Won is a music producer who also runs a YouTube channel and Lee Seo Kyung is a dental hygenist.

EXchange Season 3 contestants Lee Joo Won and Lee Seo Kyung back together

On July 17, Lee Joo Won uploaded a video on YouTube in which he addressed questions related to the dating reality show EXchange Season 3. He also announced that he and Lee Seo Kyung got back together after the show aired. The music producer revealed that after the show finished filming, they talked out the misunderstandings. He explained that they went to a barbecue restaurant that they frequently visited and talked things out.

Lee Joo Won further added that the couple used to rely on each other, but while filming, some misunderstandings happened, so at some point they grew distant. But now, they meet more often and try to help each other. He said, "While there were ups and downs, we are seeing each other with good feelings."

He expanded that the time spent on the show wasn't everything and they learned a lot even after the show, and have reflected on their mistakes.

Advertisement

Lee Yoo Jung and Choi Chang Jin, Seo Min Hyung and Gong Sang Jung, Song Da Hye and Seo Dong Jin have also gotten back together.

More about EXchange Season 3

EXchange is a dating reality show in which former couples undertake missions and challenges. It gives the opportunity to couples to either rekindle their past loves or start fresh with a new partner.

Sinom D, Lee Yong Jin, Kim Ye Won and Yura were the main panellists for Season 3. The latest season aired from December 29, 2023 to April 19, 2024.

ALSO READ: Choi Woo Shik feels 'lucky' to have succeeded as actor after beginning ‘without any experience’