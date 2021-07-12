EXCLUSIVE: After BBB3, Sonia Rathee undergoes extensive training for her action pact project; Deets Inside

Sonia Rathee has been taking boxing sessions for her next project wherein she will be seen performing action sequences.

Sonia Rathee has become a household name post the success of Broken Beautiful 3 also starring Sidharth Shukla in the lead. The web show has managed to rake in a lot of appreciation and not just Sonia’s chemistry with Sidharth but her acting prowess also left a mark on the audience. And now after the success of Broken But Beautiful 3, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the actress has begun working on her next project and is undergoing an extensive transformation for the same.

Sonia is gearing up for an action-based project and will be seen doing several action sequences in it. According to sources, the Broken But Beautiful 3 star has been working out vigorously to get in proper shape. This isn’t all. The actress is also taking boxing sessions and HIIT training back home in San Diego. Interestingly, post the success of Broken But Beautiful 3, Sonia is using this time to work on her part for the role. The diva has also lost close to 10 kg in a month for the same and is dedicatedly working for her project.

Meanwhile, fans can’t stop gushing about her chemistry with Sidharth in BBB3. Talking about the same, Sonia stated that she was never intimidated by the Bigg Boss 13 winner. “To be honest, no, probably because he made it feel that way. He never made me feel intimidated of any sort and it was very comfortable working with him, you know! So, I never felt that intimidation or like yeah,” she was quoted saying to Zee News Digital.

Also Read: Broken But Beautiful 3: Sonia Rathee says Sidharth Shukla 'never made her feel intimidated' by his stardom

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×