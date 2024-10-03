‘No intention’: Choi Tae Joon talks about not ‘interfering’ in wife Park Shin Hye’s projects; Reveals keeping work aside at home

Choi Tae Joon recently made his K-drama comeback with Iron Family. For the promotion of his latest work, the actor made a guest appearance on MBC’s Radio Star, accompanied by co-actors Kim Jung Hyun, Shin Hyun Joon, and Kim Hye Eun. For the first time, he has talked about maintaining a work-life balance with his wife Park Shin Hye. He also revealed whether they have fights at home.

Although he felt anxious to talk about it on broadcast initially, later he went on to reveal many things for the first time. When asked if he and his wife talk about their work at home, Choi Tae Joon revealed that he has no intention of interfering in her activities as she has been working hard on her new projects.

“If I did happen to interfere, I apologize. I can't help but be cautious about speaking on this for these reasons," he added.

The actor continued that they don’t talk about work at home and rather focus on what goes around the surroundings. He emphasized maintaining a ‘leave work at work’ strategy with Park Shin Hye.

In addition, he was asked if he already knew the story of Park Shin Hye’s ongoing drama The Judge from Hell, to which he replied, “I am watching it just like the other viewers. But I would never look at her scripts to know what happens in the story ahead of time."

The host then asked him if he and his wife fought at home. Choi Tae Joon, who felt nervous talking about Park Shin Hye so openly for the first time, answered that they did. He went on to explain that both of them have different personalities, which can lead to disagreements.

“In terms of MBTI personalities, I'm very much a 'T', while she is more of an 'F'” " the Iron Family actor revealed, explaining that he is someone who often gets direct with the people close to him.

“I'm too focused on solving the problem," Choi Tae Joon said, dishing on his married life with Park Shin Hye. Meanwhile, Choi Tae Joon’s latest drama Iron Family premiered on September 28.

