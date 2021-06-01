INTERVIEW: Sohum Shah opens up about Maharani and his upcoming show, a cop story with Sonakshi Sinha

It’s a cop story directed by Reema Kagti. Both Sonakshi and I play cops and it will release in next four to five months, says Sohum Shah.

Sohum Shah is riding on a high with two back-to-back stints on the digital world – The Big Bull and Maharani. While he played protagonists brother in The Big Bull, the actor came on board to play a Bihar based politician in the recently released show Maharani. Talking about the appreciation he received for the political thriller, Sohum said, “It has been an overwhelming response, but what makes it special is the fact that my mother, my family and my friends like it too. This one is a lot more commercial than the films I have done in the past.”

Prod him, if the character in Maharani was inspired by Lalu Prasad Yadav and the actor cleared the air, “No No, it’s not him. People join the dots, but we never had any reference point. I did watch interviews of a lot of Bihar based politicians, but there was no one single person.” The actor will next be seen in Reema Kagti directed cop drama titled Fallen. It’s an interesting ensemble for him with the likes of Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah joining in too.

“We are done shooting for the show, and it’s in the post production stage. I think, it’s gearing up to premiere by the end of this year. It was an amazing experience working with Sonakshi. She is very down to earth, always eager to learn. We gelled well, both on and off camera. She used to chill with all of us post the wrap,” Sohum shares. Prod him to share more details on the show and he signs off, “It’s a cop story. Both Sonakshi and I play cops and it will release in next four to five months.”

Apart from Fallen, Sohum is gearing up to start a couple of new films post the lockdown and is also working towards cracking the script of Tumbbad.

