EXCLUSIVE: EVNNE on debut after Boys Planet, sorting into Harry Potter houses, and singing Indian songs

Boys Planet, the male version of the famed K-pop idol reality show Girls Planet 999 which gave birth to Kep1er, ran from February to April of this year. Enabling the debut of a nine-member boy group, ZEROBASEONE, the fans stayed true to their favorite participants even after the show’s end regardless of their inclusion in the final team.

About EVNNEs formation

All eyes on the likes of Keita who was in the top 9 until the third round of eliminations, the stakes were high for the aftermath of the program, Boys Planet. The wow moment was rightfully sought after by KEITA, PARK HANBIN, LEE JEONGHYEON, YOO SEUNGEON, JI YUNSEO, MUN JUNGHYUN, and PARK JIHOO who soon announced their impending debut as EVNNE. And thus gained the spotlight, a septet that no one expected but everyone acknowledged for their skills.

EVNNE Interview

A few weeks after September debut with EVNNE’s first mini-album Target: ME, the seven members of the group spoke about the release of their music video TROUBLE which references the famed Harry Potter spells, as well as their thoughts on hearing their group name for the first time. Check out the full interview below.

Keita recently spoke about having a set of songs that he initially planned on selling but then saved for his debut in EVNNE. Do the other members have any such gems hidden for future use? Could we expect a written-by-EVNNE song sometime in the future?’

EVNNE: All members are very passionate about composing and lyric writing, so we’re studying diligently in those areas. We’re confident that you’ll be able to witness more members participating in our own album creation, and we look forward to the day when we can include a song that was solely created by EVNNE members in the future album. We promise to work hard to share a song that carries EVNNE’s truly unique color!

You recently performed a cover of Heeriye, an Indian song. How difficult or easy was it learning the song’s lyrics? Who struggled the most and who was really good at it?

EVNNE: It was our first time speaking the language, but we enjoyed the song and the challenge a lot. We also found that the repetitive lyrics were quite easy to learn and memorize. KEITA had the most difficult time memorizing, and MUN JUNGHYUN and PARK JIHOO mastered the lyrics the fastest.

Keita, during the iconic dance battle with Cha Woongki there were a lot of reactions from fellow Boys Planet contestants and viewers, what went through your mind? What did you think of your challenger’s dance?

KEITA: At the time, his dance style was not particularly the style I was confident in. However, I thought the process of trying such a new style was interesting. I remember participating in that battle while hoping to make it an enjoyable experience for everyone.

EVNNE aka EVENing’s Newest Etoiles, what did you think of when you first heard the name?

LEE JEONGHYEON: When I first heard the name, I thought that the name itself and the meaning it carries are beautiful. In addition, our fandom name is ‘ENNVE’, EVNNE spelled backward. It represents ENNVE and EVNNE walking together toward the same goal, just like two figures reflected in the mirror, and that reminded me of an image of us walking together while shining as one, which was very beautiful.

YOO SEUNGEON: Actually, I couldn’t realize the fact that we’ll make a debut before we heard our group name. The happy reality of being able to debut with amazing members struck me after we heard our cool group name, ‘EVNNE.’ I love our group name because its meaning depicts the shining moments ahead of us.

What does this debut mean for you? What have you planned for yourself in this team?

EVNNE: Before we gathered together as EVNNE, ‘debut’ was our common goal and dream. We’ve been working hard to debut and perform in front of fans, and we believe our fans gave us much love and helped us to achieve the dream of debut because they witnessed our desperation. Now that we’ve achieved that goal, we all hope to be true all-rounder artists through the future activities of EVNNE. All members already can take on any given position, but we hope to grow and improve further as artists who can truly showcase talents in any position or situation.

You quote ‘Wingardium Leviosa’ in the song Trouble. Are any of the members Harry Potter fans? What are your houses if you’ve sorted yourself?

KEITA: Me! I’m a huge Harry Potter fan! If we were to sort ourselves in the Hogwarts house, I think all members would be in Gryffindor. We all run toward our dreams tirelessly, and we always try our best to overcome any challenge and move to the next step. Such characteristics of our members would be fitting for Gryffindor’s focus on passion and courage.

The music video for TROUBLE is very high quality. What scene do the members really like?

EVNNE: In the TROUBLE music video, there is a scene where the camera is rotating and zooming in to each member sitting at the roulette table, and we are all happy with that scene because it accentuates each member’s characteristics and looks very cool. We can all agree that JIHOO is the scene-stealer for that part because he looks very cute when he prays in that scene.

The Boys Planet participants continue to be as friendly as ever after the show. What kind of meet-ups, if any, have you had so far? Who do you miss hanging out with?

EVNNE: It is quite difficult to gather in one place due to everyone’s different promotions and schedules, but we are still in touch with many participants of the show, including the members of ZEROBASEONE. We relied on and built strong bonds with each other during the program, so we always keep that bond strong by supporting each other’s activities and filming challenges when we have opportunities!

What have you gained from your time in Boys Planet? What are your fondest memories?

PARK HANBIN: I think everything we learned from Boys Planet served as a strong base for EVNNE’s debut preparation. We learned a lot from not only the masters on the program but also other trainees, including how to be on the stage, how to communicate with the fans, detailed use of facial expressions, and the most effective way to deliver our energy from the stage to the audience. I think it was a great opportunity to improve immensely.

JI YUNSEO: My favorite memory from the program was performing in the first round of the competition. It was the first stage I ever got on, and I was able to truly enjoy that stage with the fact that I made it to that round and by seeing the fans supporting and cheering right in front of us. It remains the most bright memory from Boys Planet.

MUN JUNGHYUN: I agree with YUNSEO as my favorite memory is also the first round stage. It was also my first time to be on the stage in my life, so I was very nervous and my head was full of expectations and worries at the same time. Once I got on the stage, I began to enjoy that moment, and I vividly remember feeling happy and forgetting all my worries I had before performing. Therefore, it is my fondest memory from the program.

How do you feel looking at fans who have supported you from your trainee days and are finally seeing your debut? What’s your message for them?

EVNNE: Most of all, we’re always thankful for our fans. We can exist as EVNNE today because they have been sending their support and cheers from our trainee days. In addition, their love is the biggest motivation for us to grow and move forward. We’ll work harder to repay their love with even bigger love and EVNNE’s own music, so please look forward to our future endeavors!

