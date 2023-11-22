EXCLUSIVE: Kim Ok Bin on Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun return, Lee Joon Gi, Shin Se Kyung chemistry

Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun is the sequel of Arthdal Chronicles, originally starring Song Joong Ki and Kim Ji Won in the roles of Eunseom (Saya) and Tanya respectively. Now taken on by Lee Joon Gi and Shin Se Kyung, as the characters’ older selves, the story resumes 8 years later in the land of Arth. Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun, the Studio Dragon production, premiered on September 9 under the direction of Kim Kwang Sik.

About Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun

Spanning over 12 episodes, actors Jang Dong Gun and Kim Ok Bin reprised their roles of Ta Gon and Tae Alha. Meanwhile, there were a few changes in the overall set-up as well as the main actors of the show where the storyline continues almost a decade later with the rise of the various clans in Arthdal. With Ta Gon ruling as the King, and Eunseom as well as Tanya leading their own troops, the fantasy drama resumes. Kim Ok Bin gets caught in the inevitable fight that breaks into the lands and plays a crucial role. Here’s what she had to say about her acting and the chemistry between the characters in Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun.

Kim Ok Bin’s interview for Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun

Having reprised your role of Tae Alha, why did you decide to return to the show? What part of the storyline has kept you hooked to it?

Kim Ok Bin: The first time I saw her, I felt like she was a soft fire.

From a young age, she had to carry a heavy burden for her people's survival, for their honor, to use others, and to be a spy. Even her somewhat crooked demeanor was seen as a struggle to survive, and she was a pitiful and sympathetic character. She gave everything, even laying down her life for love, only to be betrayed and realize that her father was right all along. I found her to be a fascinating character to watch as she learned a great deal and became the true leader of the Hae Tribe. I wanted to see this Tae Alha I loved to the end and let her go.

Actors Lee Joon Gi and Shin Se Kyung have taken on the roles of the older Eunseom (Saya) and Tanya respectively. What changes have you observed in the way they approach these characters? What is your off-screen chemistry like with them?

Kim Ok Bin: Lee Joon Gi has good charisma when he acts, and he makes people excited and nervous when he acts with us. He's very playful when the camera is off, so he made me feel unexpected charm when we acted together. Shin Se Kyung has a serious demeanor when acting, and her caring nature often warms my heart. Tanya is compassionate and has a warm energy that is appropriate for her character.

Any funny anecdotes you can recall from the sets while shooting for this season? What will you remember the most from this time around?

Kim Ok Bin: I remember the scene where Tae Alha and Ta Gon rush to Tessari Village to rescue A-rok. They're a couple who have always turned their backs on each other in Arthdal, but in front of their child, they can't help themselves.

When Ta Gon appears, revealing his purple blood, before Tae Alha is killed, I felt a thrill.

How did you personally feel like living in a world that’s set in the past? What surprised you the most about the setting?

Kim Ok Bin: It's so cool to be able to create a world that doesn't exist and live in it. The characters, the architecture, the costumes, everything in Arthdal was so interesting and fun to see and the passion of the people who created it.

It's an experiment and a challenge to make a drama and create something that doesn't exist, and when I saw the director, writer, and many of the staff working so hard to make it happen, I realized that I was receiving good energy from this place.

Did you have to undergo any special training and/or changes from the last time you prepared for this role? What was the same and what was different?

Kim Ok Bin: Whereas in season one we had a young Tae Alha who leaned on love and trusted people, in season two she only trusts herself. She believes in herself and she does what she has to do to achieve what she wants.

It was hard for me to feel and evoke Tae Al-ha after all this time, so I prepared for Tae Al-ha by finding all the footage of me acting and rewatching it.

