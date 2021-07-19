EXCLUSIVE: Gauahar Khan on her latest song Chamak: Feel grateful to dance on such an amazing track

Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda starrer 14 Phere will be releasing on July 23. The film has opted for a digital release.

Actors Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda starrer 14 Phere is all set to release on digital platforms on July 23. The trailer has already been released and it received a positive response from the audience. The family drama also stars Yamini Das, Gauahar Khan, Vineet Kumar and Manoj Bakshi in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Devanshu Singh. To increase the excitement, the makers have recently released the first song Chamak from the film. The video is trending on social media.

The peppy song features lead actors & Gauahar Khan. But what grabbed the eyeballs was the gorgeous Gauahar Khan dancing. The actress had made the nation dance on her hit song from the movie Ishaqzaade. She is seen dancing after a long time. Speaking on the same, she said, “It feels great to be dancing again. Apart from playing an interesting role in the movie, i feel grateful to be getting to dance in such an amazing track. Dancing makes me feel like I am home. The love of course has been pouring down and I feel overwhelmed with the amount of responses I have been getting.”

The song is sung by Raajeev V Bhalla, Sharvi Yadav & Pinky Maidasani. The lyricist is written by Raajeev V Bhalla.

The film revolves around Sanjay Singh, a 'Rajput' from Bihar and Aditi Karwasra, a 'Jat' from Jaipur and their love story, adventures and misadventures. The lead actor had said that the film is a complete family entertainer.

