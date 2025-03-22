EXCLUSIVE: Gyubin reveals listening to IU, Taylor Swift, and more; wants to resonate with all listeners

K-pop musician Gyubin is like a young flower blooming in a posh garden that’s K-pop—cutthroat and visually pleasing. Refreshing, her music is for the hearts vying for validation and love in return. We had the wonderful opportunity to interview the soloist following the release of her latest track, LIKE U 100.

As an icebreaker, we asked Gyubin about her TMI for the day, and the singer hit us with a heart-sinking moment when she dropped her phone—completely relatable. The 18-year-old continued to talk about her daily routine, which was very on-point with her Gen Z homebody aura—returning home to get in a much-deserved lay-in. Check out the full chat below.

Who is Gyubin as a singer and as a person? How do your interests or life decisions differ?

As a singer, I want to convey the feelings that are appropriate to the age I am at at the moment. As a person, I value these very ordinary moments and the people I love. I like searching for happiness in the little things. How do my interests or life decisions differ? I guess if we talk about music, I try to experiment and try out different things, but personally I am the type of person who values stability. (Is it a quality of a homebody?)

What's LIKE U 100 about? Why did you pick this particular song as your focus track for your comeback among other options?

LIKE U 100 is a confession song that talks about the beginning of a story of you and someone special. It's a track that shows the hesitation and the certainty that accompany you until the very moment you say, "I like you too!" It encapsulates all the special moments from the very first time you meet, approaching them clumsily with irresolution but with a very honest heart.

What is special about your album and how is it similar to or different from your previously released music?

I participated in writing and composing all of the songs on the album, which definitely lets my colors shine brighter, and it also feels more special to me. In the midst of freshness, boldness and brightness, I tried to incorporate more mature sounds and various emotions while also maintaining the Gyubin-ness of my music.

What is 1 food item you're really into these days and would like to recommend to international fans?

Salmon! I generally enjoy eating sashimi, but these days I have been crazy about raw salmon sashimi! If you dip it in a mix of wasabi, soy sauce and cho-gochujang (gojuchang with vinegar), it's a taste straight out of your fantasies. It's the perfect food for people who are dieting or looking after their figure, as it's not only high in protein but also very delicious! Even when I'm writing these answers, I'm thinking about salmon and my mouth is watering.

How would you describe your music to a new listener and what is the top song recommendation from your discography for them?

My music has a fresh and bright feel to it. It touches your emotions, but there are also a lot of songs that are easy to listen to. I would recommend new listeners to start with the title song off my album, LIKE U 100. With its upbeat rhythm and lyrics full of excitement, it's sure to make you feel great while listening to it!

What would you tell yourself 10 years ago and 10 years later about life and your singing journey?

To the Gyubin from 10 years ago: Thank you for loving music

To the Gyubin 10 years from now: If you still love music, that is the most important thing

Just a year from your official debut, how have you changed as an artist and what would you never like to change?

Ever since my debut, I was able to stand on many stages and go through many experiences, which definitely helped me grow as a person and also as an artist. The way in which I approach music has changed as well. But I hope that the love for music and the sincere feelings toward fans never change.

Whose music do you turn to in the following moments:

a) When you're happy: Taylor Swift

b) When you're sad: IU

c) When you're tired: DAY6

d) When you need comfort: Ed Sheeran

e) When you need a friend: Michael Jackson

What kind of emotions do you want your music to evoke in listeners?

I wish that every moment people spend listening to my music makes them even a little bit happier. I would like my music to become your consolation when you need it, and other times give you excitement, and on some days just become music that you can listen to with no strings attached. I hope my music becomes your friend when sometimes you find yourself alone. But I think the biggest reward would be if my listeners feel, "Wow, these songs remind me of my personal stories." I want to continue making music that resonates with my listeners' feelings and that they can relate to in various situations.

What is your message for your fans around the world?

I always say this, but it's truly because of you all that the artist ‘Gyubin' exists today. Because of you, I love music even more and gain the courage to take on new challenges. Our language and cultures may be different, but I feel like our hearts connect and grow closer through music. That's why I hope that whenever you listen to my songs, you feel like we're together. Will you stay by my side so I can keep my dream of singing for over 50 years? I promise to repay you with even better music and performances. I love you, I'm grateful, and I look forward to the journey ahead with you all!