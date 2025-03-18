Here's Why Taylor Swift's Brief Video Appearance at 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards is Causing a Stir; Fans Spot Major Hint

Taylor Swift is notorious for grabbing headlines, whether it's for achieving impressive career milestones or giving cute relationship goals with her beau, Travis Kelce. This time, she once again became the talk of the town because of an eye-catching accessory she wore in a video message at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

For the unversed, Swift appeared in a video message because her Eras tour was honored as the Tour of the Century at the ceremony held in Los Angeles on March 17, 2025.

She opted for a casual outfit, donning a full-sleeved black sweater and a plaid Miu Miu miniskirt, according to Page Six. However, what truly caught fans’ attention was a significant silver necklace featuring what appeared to be a snake pendant.

In classic fashion, Swifties couldn't help but notice and speculate about it on social media, as they believed it might be a subtle hint about the upcoming re-release of her Reputation album, originally released in 2017.

Anticipation for the album's re-release has been high for quite some time. Along with her 2006 self-titled debut album, Reputation remains one of the only two albums she has yet to re-record. Once both are re-released, Swift will officially own her entire musical catalog.

The reason why many fans fixated on what appeared to be a snake pendant in the video message is because the snake was the main—though unofficial—mascot of the Reputation album.

Advertisement

This association reportedly stems from her infamous feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in 2016, during which the reality show star seemingly compared Swift to a snake on social media.

Moreover, Swift has previously incorporated snake imagery into her performances, including her stage costumes and a giant inflatable cobra featured onstage during the Reputation tour, according to Page Six.