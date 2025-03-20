Fans praise IU’s decision to choose When Life Gives You Tangerines over Kim Soo Hyun’s Queen of Tears amid Kim Sae Ron controversy

Popular actor-singer IU was reportedly the first choice for Netflix's Queen of Tears in 2022. However, she ended up rejecting it, due to clashes with her other filming schedule and prior commitments as a K-pop idol. With the ongoing controversy regarding Kim Soo Hyun dating Kim Sae Ron, during her 15-year-old minor days, fans recalled IU's decision of choosing When Life Gives You Tangerines over the Kim Soo Hyun starrer, praising her for her ‘eye for good scripts’ and suggesting her of dodging a bullet in the process.

Queen of Tears has been receiving negative attention lately, as its airing period allegedly coincided with the beginning of Kim Sae Ron's troubles. Back then, the late actress posted a photo with Kim Soo Hyun on her Instagram story, showcasing their close bond. Recently, her family clarified that she did that to get Kim Soo Hyun's attention, prompting him to respond to her messages and calls, and to seek his assistance in resolving potential legal issues with his agency, GOLDMEDALIST.

However, back then, her actions were misunderstood and she faced heavy backlash from the Queen of Tears' Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's fans. As IU had picked Park Bo Gum-starrer When Life Gives You Tangerines, she had to turn down projects like Queen of Tears and The 8 Show. Lauding her decision, a fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Iu did really well not to choose Queen of tears." They explained the reason of their remark as– "the only thing we will remember from qot is the problematic writers, the harassment of jiwon and soohyun's fans towards kim saeron and her death."

Another fan called the move "the best decision in her acting career". A third X-user slammed the romance drama Queen of Tears, calling it "overrated". They remarked, "I never got the hype for Queen of tears tbh actually KSH has better shows." They further called the show a "piece of garbage."