The Glory’s Lim Ji Yeon reported to bag her next big villain role as a possessed actress in Wonderful New World

Lim Ji Yeon has captivated audiences with her impressive acting skills and versatility in roles such as those in The Glory (2022) and The Tale of Lady Ok (2024-25). With fans eagerly awaiting her next project, a June 17 report by K-media outlet Daily Sports revealed that she is set to take on a role in a new project that blends genres from both her previous works. Read to know about her role in Wonderful New World.

Lim Ji Yeon's next big villain role after The Glory

Lim Ji Yeon might be seen impressing viewers once again as a bold, villainous character and attaining similar acclaim as that of her role in The Glory. Owing to her laudable performance in the drama starring opposite Song Hye Kyo, fans can't wait to see Lim Ji Yeon in another such impactful role.

In the upcoming fantasy romantic comedy series, Wonderful New World, the actress is set to star as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who becomes possessed by the spirit of Hee Bin, a notorious Joseon-era villainess.

Centuries after her execution by poisoning, the infamous figure who once sent shockwaves throughout a kingdom finds herself revived in the body of the actress. With her sharp tongue and fierce charisma, Hee Bin sets out to conquer the 21st century.

While Lim Ji Yeon's agency hasn't officially confirmed her involvement in the drama, sources within the industry suggest that she has been cast for the role.

More about Wonderful New World

The drama tells the story of a wild love-hate romance between Hee Bin, in the body of Shin Seo Ri, and Cha Se Gye, a cold-hearted modern chaebol. The actor to play Cha Se Gye has yet to be finalized.

Directed by Han Tae Seop, Wonderful New World is expected to start filming in the second half of this year and air in early 2026. He is known for his work on shows like Stove League and Cheer Up.

About Lim Ji Yeon's acting career

Lim Ji Yeon launched her career with the 2011 film Disaster Movie, and her standout performances include the chilling Park Yeon Jin in The Glory and dual roles in The Tale of Lady Ok. After wrapping up Impudent Love, set to air on tvN later this year, Wonderful New World will mark her next major project.

