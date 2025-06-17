Housefull 5 2nd Monday India Box Office: Akshay Kumar led comic caper nets Rs 3.25 crore on day 11 in India; Approaches Rs 150 crore

Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani and starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri and others has spent 11 days at the Indian box office and is still adding a few crores to its tally each day. The comic caper added Rs 3.25 crore net on 2nd Monday, taking its total to Rs 143.50 crore net. The movie should touch Rs 150 crore by the end of the 2nd week and then, how the movie trends depends on the reception of Sitaare Zameen Par.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Housefull 5 In India Are As Under

Day India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 114.40 crore 2nd Friday Rs 5.75 crore 2nd Saturday Rs 9.10 crore 2nd Sunday Rs 11 crore 2nd Monday Rs 3.25 crore Total Rs 143.50 crore net in 11 days

Housefull 5 may add Rs 10-20 crore more to its tally, based on how well or how poorly Sitaare Zameen Par fares at the box office. It shall emerge as the second highest grossing Housefull movie at the India and worldwide box office. Regardless, a Rs 160-170 crore net and Rs 260-270 crore global isn't ideally good enough for such a massively successful comedy franchise film. Given the current theatre-going scenario and considering how Akshay Kumar's recent movies have fared theatrically, these numbers are acceptable. But a branded movie like Housefull 5 should not be suffering like this. It shall fail to secure 1 crore footfalls; something that every Housefull movie in the past has achieved and can boast about.

The movie shall barely make producers their money back, in a market where most filmmakers make money even prior to hitting the theatres, Housefull 5 won't. Sajid Nadiadwala's NGE shall still accept the theatrical fate of Housefull 5, after what happened with their last film, Sikandar.

After Housefull 5, Akshay Kumar moves onto his upcoming projects, Jolly LLB 3, Welcome 2 The Jungle and Bhoot Bangla. If you haven't watched Housefull 5 yet, you can watch it at a theatre near you.

