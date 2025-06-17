The Pitt Season 2 First Look OUT: Noah Wyle's Medical Drama Returns, Find Release Plans, Spoilers and More

Production is officially underway on Season 2 of The Pitt, Max's critically acclaimed medical drama. The series, which became a word-of-mouth success earlier this year, is returning with 15 new episodes that will premiere in January 2026.

Max released a behind-the-scenes photo to mark the start of production. The show is filmed on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California, with exterior shots done on location in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the city where the story is set.

Advertisement

Just two months after Season 1 ended on April 10, HBO confirmed that The Pitt Season 2 is in production. The second season will pick up 10 months after the events of Season 1. It will continue to follow Dr. Michael 'Robby' Robinavitch (played by Noah Wyle) during another intense 15-hour shift at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital.

At Deadline's Contenders TV event in April, executive producer R. Scott Gemmill, EP John Wells, and EP/star Noah Wyle shared that the new season will take place during a Fourth of July weekend, which is expected to bring high-pressure cases to the emergency room.

What’s the story in Season 2 of The Pitt?

The Pitt is known for its real-time storytelling format, with each episode covering one hour of real time. Season 1 followed the trauma team during a day that led to a mass shooting at a music festival. Season 2 will focus on the chaos and emergencies of Independence Day, a holiday known for firework injuries, car crashes, and more.

Advertisement

The show offers what HBO describes as “a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of frontline heroes.”

Here’s who’s returning to The Pitt Season 2

Noah Wyle leads the cast again as Dr. Robby. He’s joined by returning co-stars:

Gerran Howell as Dennis Whitaker (4th-year med student)

Shabana Azeez as Victoria Javadi (3rd-year med student)

Isa Briones as Trinity Santos (intern)

Taylor Dearden as Mel King (2nd-year resident)

Other cast members include Tracey Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, and Fiona Dourif.

The series was created by R. Scott Gemmill, who also serves as executive producer along with John Wells, Noah Wyle, Michael Hissrich, Erin Jontow, and Simran Baidwan. It is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Fans won’t have to wait long. The Pitt Season 2 is scheduled to premiere in January 2026 on Max. In the meantime, all 15 episodes of Season 1 are currently available for streaming on HBO Max.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Naked Gun Reboot: All We Know About Liam Neeson’s Comedy Comeback Including Release Date, Cast, Plot and More