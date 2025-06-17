Who Was Kim Woodburn? Celebrity Big Brother Star Passes Away at 83, Family Confirms

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death and sexual abuse.

TV personality Kim Woodburn has died aged 83, her family has confirmed. Known for her blunt charm and cleaning expertise, Kim rose to fame as the co-host of Channel 4's hit show How Clean Is Your House alongside Aggie MacKenzie. She passed away on Monday, June 16, after a short illness.

Her husband of 46 years, Peter, is heartbroken over the loss of his wife. In a statement, her representative said: "It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved Kim Woodburn passed away yesterday following a short illness. Kim was an incredibly kind, caring, charismatic and strong person."

Her family also shared: "We are so proud of the amazing things Kim achieved in her life and career. We kindly ask that Kim's husband and close friends are given the time and privacy they need to grieve. We will not be releasing any further details."

Kim Woodburn's journey from cleaner to TV star

Born in March 1942, Kim faced a challenging childhood. She left home at 16 and worked as a live-in cleaner in Liverpool. In 2002, while working in Kent, she was recommended to Channel 4 when they were looking for a cleaner with a 'funny temperament' as per the Mirror. After a screen test, she was paired with Aggie MacKenzie, and How Clean Is Your House was born.

The show became a hit, running for six seasons until 2009. Kim quickly earned the nickname 'Queen of Clean' for her tough-love attitude and witty remarks.

Kim was also a popular figure in reality television. She appeared on I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2009, finishing as runner-up to Gino D'Acampo. In 2010, she participated in Celebrity Come Dine With Me, and in 2011, she joined the Big Brother spin-off series.

In 2017, Kim made headlines again by entering Celebrity Big Brother as a housemate, where she finished third. She also made regular appearances on ITV's Loose Women and This Morning.

Kim was never shy about sharing her life's hardships. In her 2006 autobiography Unbeaten: The Story of My Brutal Childhood, she revealed she was sexually abused by her father and had a deeply troubled relationship with her parents. She also shared the heartbreaking story of delivering a stillborn baby at 23 and burying the child herself out of fear.

Reflecting on her childhood, she once said, "I always regret the fact that I never had a decent mum and dad. Good parents are your backbone. I don't think anyone gets over an unhappy childhood."

Kim's last known photo was taken on January 27 at the funeral of drag performer The Vivienne in north Wales, where she was seen arriving with her husband Peter.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

