BLACKPINK to release new music in June before DEADLINE World Tour with Goyang concert? Here's what we know

Exciting news for BLINKs! BLACKPINK is set to return with full-group activities, and reportedly, we won't have to wait long before that happens. The girl group members are expected to drop a new single or album soon.

They are also scheduled to head to their third world tour, following In Your Area and the last 2022-23 Born Pink concerts. Regarding their upcoming schedule, new updates were shared by the K-media outlet Busan Ilbo on June 17.

BLACKPINK reported to release new music before DEADLINE tour

The K-pop quartet consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa might be releasing new music ahead of their upcoming 2025 DEADLINE World Tour, commencing on July 5 at Goyang. It was mentioned in Busan Ilbo's article about the forthcoming girl group musical releases.

They reported, "Girl group BLACKPINK will also release a new song as early as this month and begin full group promotions." However, there were no mentions of an album creation.

It re-sparked discussions of the musical comeback being just a single and not a full-length album, disappointing fans. The previous instance of such speculation was when YG Entertainment's General Producer Yang Hyun Suk announced plans for the label's girl groups in May. He said BLACKPINK's new "song" could be "announced soon," without any hint of an album.

Check out fan reaction to BLACKPINK's June song release report

BLINKs are unwilling to believe any reports regarding BLACKPINK's music release unless the girl group drops a teaser for the same. According to YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK began filming the music video for the new song on June 6. If it were scheduled to be released by the end of this month, an official notice would have been issued by now. A teaser or promotional schedule of the same would have been released as well.

These concerns deterred fans from holding onto hope for new musical offerings by the quartet, unless the news came directly from YGE. Comments like "we are not moving until the teaser and pre save link is posted" and "its a lie until i see the teaser" flooded social media.

