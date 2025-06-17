Ram Charan's Peddi bags a staggering Rs 105 crore from Netflix for all-language post-theatrical digital rights

Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, along with a host of other actors, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on March 27, 2026. The rustic cricket-based drama has already got the prospective audiences excited with its thundering first promo. Now, Pinkvilla has learned that the all-language post-theatrical digital rights of Peddi have been sold off to Netflix.

Based on insider reports, Peddi's OTT rights have been sold off to Netflix for a handsome Rs 105 crore + GST. This makes it Ram Charan's film with the highest digital recoveries, as a solo male lead. With Rs 105 crore already in the bag and likely another 75 crore odd coming from satellite rights, music rights and more, Peddi may very well recover its cost of production from the non-theatrical revenues that it generates. The theatrical share shall be divided between the producer and Ram Charan in their stipulated profit-sharing ratio.

Ram Charan has had a bumpy last few years at the box office. He has seen the highs of RRR and the lows of Game Changer in a span of two years. More than the movies working or not working, the troubling issue is that the actor has been taking way too long to churn out films. Peddi can be the film that stabilises Ram Charan's status as a credible pan-India star, who can deliver big box office successes at regular intervals.

In his illustrous career, Ram Charan has had massive blockbusters like Magadheera and Rangasthalam, apart from the much talked about RRR, co-starring Jr. NTR. He was among the first top-billing South Indian actors of the current generation to hop onto the pan-India bandwagon, with Zanjeer co-starring Priyanka Chopra. While his first outing as a Pan Indian star didn't exactly workout, it didn't deter him. Eventually with RRR, he got the dream re-launch that he was in search of.

As Peddi hits theatres on 27th March next year, we wish Ram Charan and team, all the very best for their ambitious movie.

