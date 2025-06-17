Kuberaa: Dhanush starrer locks ticket prices for single-screen at Rs 150 and multiplex at Rs 250 in Hyderabad

Sekhar Kammula-directed upcoming crime drama Kuberaa has been in the news for more than one reason. Featuring a stellar star cast of actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dhanush, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, fans are quite excited to witness the slice of life film on celluloid.

And now, with just a few days remaining for its release, the pre-booking of tickets for the film has already begun across Hyderabad.

What are the ticket prices of Kuberaa in Hyderabad?

According to an Andhra Box Office report, dynamic pricing has been chosen for Kuberaa’s tickets in Hyderabad as the film begins its pre-booking.

Accordingly, the single-screen tickets range between Rs. 150 and Rs. 175. On the other hand, those wishing to catch the film in multiplexes will be paying anywhere between Rs. 250 and Rs. 295 per ticket.

Kuberaa trailer promises gripping rags-to-riches story

The 2-minute and 38-second-long trailer of Kuberaa aimed to present a new vision amid the gripping reality presented within a mind-binding social thriller. While Dhanush plays the role of a beggar, Nagarjuna continues to capture attention with his seemingly shadowy presence.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna’s graceful presence and performance bind the entire narrative despite the chaos that it strives to showcase.

Kuberaa makers facing pressure from OTT partners

Lately, the producer of the upcoming film made a huge claim when he revealed that he was facing pressure from the OTT partner over the timely release of the film.

The producer highlighted that Prime Video had threatened to reduce the existing deal between the two parties by Rs. 10 crore if the film did not release on its scheduled date of June 20.

More details about Kuberaa

As per reports, Kuberaa was initially supposed to be made on a budget of Rs. 100 crores. However, the cost exceeded the budget, and it went over budget, thereafter totaling Rs. 120 crores.

The film has been registered with a UA 13+ certificate by the CBFC after its censorship protocols. It has a total run time of 3 hours and 13 minutes.

