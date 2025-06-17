Watch: Akshay Kumar’s daughter Nitara avoids posing for paps at Mumbai airport, Twinkle Khanna looks stunning

Akshay Kumar has paused his professional work as an actor and has now stepped out for a family getaway. The actor, who has been working on films back-to-back, is now sparing some time for his personal life. This morning, the actor was spotted at the airport with his wife, Twinkle Khanna, and daughter, Nitara. The family had opted for casual outfits as they stepped out for their vacation. While Akshay and Twinkle patiently waited for the pictures, their daughter, Nitara, avoided getting clicked in photographs.

On the morning of June 17, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were spotted by the paparazzi at the airport with their daughter, Nitara. The duo was captured as they stepped out of the car with their daughter. Nitara walked away as soon as she stepped out of the vehicle. Meanwhile, Akshay and Twinkle were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi.

Akshay had opted for a black sando and baggy jeans. Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna chose a semi-formal look as she wore a blue casual blazer and denim jeans. The beloved couple looked gorgeous as always as they were clicked by the photographers.

Watch video of Akshay Kumar with his family here-

In the above video, it is also seen how the Housefull 5 actor, who is known to be a fan-favorite star, agreed to click pictures with a few fans before he walked into the airport.

Time and again, Akshay and Twinkle have been setting major relationship goals, and fans adore their chemistry. Whether it's their fun banter or their love for each other, the two are known to be the ideal couple in the entertainment world.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in a Telugu film titled Kannappa. The movie stars Vishnu Manchu in the lead role, while Akshay will be seen making special appearances. Kannappa is slated to hit theatres on June 27, 2025.

Akshay's latest release was Housefull 5. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film featured Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, and others in pivotal roles. Housefull 5 released on the big screens on June 6, 2025.

