NewJeans loses appeal in legal battle over independent activities as ADOR feud intensifies, know what's next

In a major legal blow to the members of NewJeans, the Seoul High Court has officially dismissed the group's appeal. The appeal sought to lift the ban on pursuing independent activities outside their current agency, ADOR.

According to a report by SPOTV News on June 17, the 25-2 Civil Division of the Seoul High Court delivered its decision in the afternoon. They sided with ADOR and upheld a lower court's previous ruling. It restricts the girl group from engaging in external endorsements or promotions without ADOR's involvement.

Appeal rejected after previous injunction loss

The legal battle stems from a prior ruling by the Seoul Central District Court. It granted ADOR's request for an injunction to maintain its exclusive management authority over NewJeans.

This injunction blocked the group from signing advertising or promotional deals under the independent NJZ name. Furthermore, the group is prohibited from writing and producing music or collaborating with any artists without prior approval from the agency.

Following the initial decision, the NewJeans members filed an objection, which was promptly dismissed. They then escalated the matter to the appeals court, hoping for a reversal, but were met with another denial. The appeal court reaffirmed ADOR's exclusive rights. It means the members are legally prohibited from engaging in any solo or group activities without the agency's authorization.

Tensions deepen between NewJeans and ADOR

The ruling adds to the growing tension between the members and ADOR, despite the agency originally being founded with NewJeans in mind. At the second hearing for the ongoing lawsuit over the validity of their exclusive contracts, filed by the agency against the members, NewJeans' side made their stance clear. They stated that there is no path to reconciliation.

"The trust relationship has already been completely broken," said the members through legal representation during the hearing. "We have crossed a river of no return. It will not be easy." They indicate that resuming activities under ADOR's direction is no longer an option.

Next hearing when?

The third court hearing regarding the exclusive contract dispute is scheduled to take place on July 24, 2025. Until then, NewJeans remains banned from participating in any activities under NJZ, their newly launched independent brand.

This legal saga continues to evolve. Its outcome could set a precedent for how idol contracts and agency authority are interpreted in the future. For now, fans of NewJeans will have to wait longer to see the group promote freely or make public appearances under the NJZ label.

