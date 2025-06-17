Doctor Charged in Matthew Perry’s Fatal Ketamine Overdose to Plead Guilty, Could Get 40 Years in Prison

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death and substance abuse.

FRIENDS star Matthew Perry’s death is back in the news again. As doubts arise about the culprit in the case, one common factor continues to be the doctor who provided the actor with a substance that is said to have ended his life. The concerned Californian doctor has agreed to plead guilty, allowing for some substantial outcome to the long-running case, which first began in October 2023, following the actor’s sudden demise.

According to a BBC report, federal prosecutors involved in the case have confirmed that the doctor who perpetrated the Chandler Bing star’s access to ketamine will admit to the act. Dr Salvador Plasencia, the accused, will be pleading guilty to four charges of supplying the drug to Matthew Perry. The medical professional is one of the five involved in the case.

Conspiracy to loot Matthew Perry

Previously, another accused, Dr Mark Chavez, also pleaded guilty in October 2024, after initially beginning to supply ketamine to the star in September 2023. It is said that the two doctors had known each other for 20 years before conspiring to supply excess amounts of ketamine to the actor. Another woman named Jasveen Sangha is also a part of the gang, said to have planned the overdose, in greed for earning money.

Excuses like Matthew Perry wanting to use the drug to lessen his depression, for which he initially began taking ketamine, and wanting to cut off his smoking habits were listed as the cause. As the actor started looking for larger amounts of the drug, the five involved used it to their advantage, trying to extort funds. A total of twenty 5ml (100mg/ml) vials of ketamine were sold to the FRIENDS actor and his assistant, the latter of whom was also taught how to administer the drug.

Amid their multiple attempts to earn more money, Matthew Perry ended up dead by drowning in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home. Dr Salvador Plasencia stands to receive a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

