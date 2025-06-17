Priyanka Chopra mourns loss of her 'fufaji' and Mannara Chopra's dad: 'You'll always be in our hearts'

Priyanka Chopra, Mannara Chopra, and their family are currently mourning the loss of their beloved family member. Mannara's father and Priyanka's uncle, Raman Rai Handa, passed away on June 16 after being ill for a few days. His sudden demise has left the Chopda family in shock and devastated.

Mannara Chopra shared an Instagram Story mourning the loss of her father and even shared the last rites details. Now, Priyanka Chopra has mourned the loss of her 'fufaji.'

Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka Chopra expressed grief at losing her uncle and Mannara Chopra's dad. The actress wrote, "You'll always be in our hearts. Rest easy Raman uncle (fufaji) Om shanti." Priyanka even tagged cousins Mannara and Mitali in this post as she paid a tribute to her late uncle.

Priyanka Chopra mourns loss of her uncle

Priyanka Chopra is the elder sister of Mannara Chopra and Mitali Handa. Raman Rai Handa, who was Priyanka's father's sister's husband, breathed his last on June 16, 2025. He was residing in Delhi with his family. Handa is survived by his wife, Kamini, and his two daughters, Mannara and Mitali. As per reports, Raman Rai Handa was not well for a couple of days before he passed away.

On June 16 evening, Bigg Boss 18 fame Mannara expressed grief of losing her dad and wrote, "With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad demise of our loving father who left us for his heavenly abode on June 16, 2025. He was pillar of strength to our family." The last rites of her father will be held on June 18, 2025, at the Cremetorium ground, Amboli, Andheri West.

Mannara Chopra and Mitali were clicked at the airport last night as they returned to Mumbai for their father's last rites.

Workwise, Priyanka Chopra was recently working on her first collaboration with SS Rajamouli for SSMB 29, a film which revisits the history of Kashi. Along with Priyanka, the movie will also star Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles.

Further, Pinkvilla exclusively informed that the actress has also been roped in for Krrish 4 to reprise her role as Priya Mehra. Meanwhile, Mannara was last seen in Laughter Chefs 2 before she took a midway exit.

