Why are ALLDAY Project’s members being linked to The Glory? Alleged bully resemblance surface around Song Hye Kyo show

A newly debuted K-pop group is making waves online, but not just for their stage presence or music. ALLDAY Project, a rising co-ed idol group, has unexpectedly become a trending topic across Korean forums. It’s all due to a viral post drawing a visual comparison between them and the villainous gang from the Netflix drama The Glory.

The post that sparked it all

It all began with a post on the Korean forum theqoo. It’s titled “New Co-ed Group with Shinsegae Heiress Feels Like Yeonjin’s Crew from The Glory.” The post racked up over 78,000 views. It featured a screenshot of a tweet that humorously compared ALLDAY Project’s visuals to the Yeonjin Fam. It’s the infamous group of wealthy and ruthless bullies portrayed in the hit drama The Glory.

One male member in particular became the center of the comparison. Netizens claimed Tarzzan’s sharp features, slick hairstyle, and cold expression reminded them of Son Myung Oh. He’s one of the most disturbing characters from The Glory, played by actor Kim Gun Woo.

Not bullies, it’s just aesthetic!

The original post clarified that it was not accusing any of the members of inappropriate behavior. “I’m not saying they were school bullies!! Just saying the image combo gives that vibe LOL,” the user wrote. They emphasized that the comparison was based solely on visual similarities and group dynamics.

Despite the disclaimer, the post quickly snowballed into a trending topic, drawing both amusement and backlash. Many viewers found the reference funny. Meanwhile, others argued that linking real-life idols to fictional villains was both unfair and potentially harmful.

Spotlight on the heiress member

Fueling the buzz further was the fact that one of the ALLDAY Project members, Annie, is a Shinsegae heiress. It added to the aura of wealth and privilege that led fans to draw parallels with The Glory's storyline. The series' plot centered around children from influential families abusing their power.

Some even joked that their debut photo shoot looked more like a cast lineup for a chaebol drama than a music group. The comparisons may have started as lighthearted, but they stirred up broader discussions.

Context: The Glory and its iconic villains

The drama at the heart of the comparison, The Glory, isn’t just any K-drama. It was one of Netflix’s most gripping revenge thrillers. It tells the dark and emotionally charged story of Moon Dong Eun (Song Hye Kyo). She’s a woman who plots revenge against the school bullies who destroyed her youth.

The ‘Yeonjin Fam’ is named after the ringleader Park Yeon Jin (Lim Ji Yeon). Other members of the bully clique are portrayed by Park Sung Hoon, Kim Hieora, Cha Joo Young, and Kim Gun Woo. They became synonymous with some of the most villainous portrayals on Korean television in recent years. So, when a K-pop group is compared to them, even jokingly, it naturally carries a provocative edge.

